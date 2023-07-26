The past two seasons have featured big postseason moments for both Winona and Cotter’s high school baseball teams, and this summer that playoff magic has made its way to the city’s Legion squad as well as the LeJetz qualified for the Division I state tournament this weekend.

Winona’s 19U senior American Legion team has been on a hot streak to end the season, winning 12 of its last 14 games after a 7-5 start, and the LeJetz had a miraculous run to a sub-state title Saturday after coming into last week’s tournament as the three seed.

Though the Winona Post 9 squad has not been to state since 2018, a trip to a state tournament will not be a new experience for many of the team’s players after making the MSHSL Class AAA state tournament with the Winhawks in 2022.

Even head coach Gary Hoeppner has had a handful of recent state coaching experiences as an assistant on the perennial state squads with the Winona softball team.

“Having that taste last year for some of these guys, they know what to expect a little bit and it won’t be too eye-opening for them because they’ve been there,” Hoeppner said.

This year’s Legion run is just the latest in a series of local postseason triumphs, with the Winhawks pulling off an upset-laden Section 1AAA title run in 2022 and nearly doing the same again this spring while Cotter’s squad picked up an upset in the first round of the 2023 MSHSL Section 1AA tournament for the program’s first playoff win since 2016.

Cody Hundorf, who was the Winhawks’ ace pitcher on that state run and earned himself the Winona Daily News Player of the Year award for the 2022 season before walking on at Winona State, believes that an upset mentality is something that is instilled in the local baseball players from a young age.

“We all stick together and play the whole game, we don’t quit…That’s how we’ve been taught to play in this town,” Hundorf said. “They give us 21 outs for a reason and we use every single one of them.”

The LeJetz will travel to Rochester for a trio of state tournament pool play games, with two on Thursday and one on Friday. If they finish as one of the top two teams in their four-team group, they will move on to an eight-team tournament Saturday with a championship game Sunday.

The team’s late-season run began in earnest during the first weekend of July, when the group went to Eau Claire to compete in a tournament with a plethora of the top teams from multiple states and came away with a championship.

“It gave us a lot of confidence. A lot of guys saw their abilities, what they can do,” outfielder Cole Schossow.

Throughout the year, the team’s strength has been its pitching as its top innings eaters all put up stellar statistics.

Marcus Winter led the pack with a 0.93 ERA in 30 innings, striking out 28 with seven walks. Hundorf threw the team’s most innings, 41 1/3, and led the way by a significant margin with 63 strikeouts to only 18 walks. Even the team’s number three Jack Spiten had a 2.39 ERA in 29 1/3 innings with 17 strikeouts to 10 walks.

Eli Denisen has been dominant in relief, earning four saves and striking out 22 while allowing just three hits and three walks with no earned runs in 12 innings.

Denisen and Hundorf bring more than just dominance on the mound.

The pair each wrapped up their freshman year of college playing Division II baseball this past spring, with Denisen redshirting at Minnesota-Crookston and Hundorf appearing in a quartet of games during the Warriors’ season.

Their leadership has been invaluable for many of the younger players on the team, including their pitching mate Spiten, a rising senior at Cotter.

“They’ve got a lot of words of wisdom, Cody and Eli, always good to pick their brains,” Spiten said. “It’s been a lot more influential in how I view the game in my approach, not as much physical, but a lot more mentally.”

At the plate, it’s been Schossow who has led the way with a .387 batting average and eight extra base hits, adding 16 RBI, 14 runs scored and one of the team’s two home runs, with infielder/pitcher Carson Jones hitting the other homer while tied for third with a .313 batting average.

Another pair of key hitters are outfielder/catcher Jonathan Heftman and infielder Jon Going.

Heftman is tied for third on the team with a .313 batting average, knocking in 11 RBI and scoring 11 runs, while Going is second on the squad with a .329 average and second with seven extra base hits and seven steals, leading the team with 27 runs scored and adding 16 RBI.

Heftman and Going are two of the younger players on the LeJetz as a pair of rising seniors at the high school level, at Winona and Cotter respectively.

The two schools differ significantly in enrollment, and thus rarely ever face off during the high school season and cannot quite be called rivals. But nonetheless, it is always fun for the players that grew up playing together to get back in the same dugout and put together a nice winning streak in the playoffs.

“We wish the best for both teams in the spring, and to be able to come together as a group in the summer is pretty special,” Hundorf said.