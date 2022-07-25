Lemons toon
The Hy-Vee supermarket chain plans to open its new La Crosse grocery store and its convenience store next to it in October, the company said i…
The new Kwik Trip at 1922 Ward Ave. in La Crosse is 9,000 square feet.
La Crosse County is launching an internal investigation after a sheriff’s deputy appeared to flash a hand gesture associated with white suprem…
The School District of La Crosse will hold one of the largest referendums in state history this fall, asking voters to approve funding to cons…
A nonprofit higher education organization says Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota failed to follow widely accepted standards and procedures …
A 21-year-old La Crosse man is being held in the La Crosse County Jail after he allegedly burglarized a residence July 15 and attempted to bur…
WEST SALEM — The light bulb went off in Jason Slusser’s brain as someone else was picking it for information.
Divorces granted in La Crosse County:
The worker, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.
A 59-year-old La Crosse man is free on a $5,000 signature bond after being accused of sexually assaulting a woman last November.