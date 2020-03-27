Let's race 2? NASCAR forced to consider schedule shakeup

Chew on this, Dover still doesn’t have a new date for its May race, one of seven NASCAR weekends already postponed before the series is scheduled to resume May 9 at Martinsville Speedway.

As each confined weekend ticks off, and the death count from coronavirus up to about 1,200, that target seems more and more unlikely.

“We intend to race all our 36 points races as well as the All-Star event,” NASCAR President Steve Phelps said. “What those look like at this particular point we’re looking broadly about what our options are. At this particular point, we would like to finish the season at Phoenix and keep the playoff portion intact. With that said, it will require a lot of different opportunities for us to look at.”

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up

So what will happen?