We wish to thank the Westby Area School District Board members and Superintendent Steve Michaels for recognizing our volunteer efforts as were recently the recipients of the District’s “Volunteer Service Award.”
After being nominated by WAHS Social Studies teacher Brian Huebner, we received our certificate at the August board meeting held in Coon Valley. Both us are raring to go as we dive into school year number five starting in September.
We really look forward to meeting “our” new Freshman students and sharing with them the enrichment curriculum dealing with the Norwegian immigration saga and how the Westby area’s history came to be and is still evolving.
Dave and Ruth Amundson
History Alive Project
