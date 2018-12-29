True leaders call out bad behavior
The extensive series of bills literally written in secret and passed in the dead of night during a lame-duck legislative session is democracy at its worst.
Those who rationalize this action by saying Democrats would have done the same, excuse and endorse behavior that is wrong. Every parent and teacher is all too familiar with the reaction of kids after being admonished for bad behavior: a pointed finger at someone else for a similar transgression. This type of rationalization to excuse what is wrong is childish and petty.
True leaders and people of character call out bad behavior whenever they see it. Thank goodness for people like Republican Sheldon Lubar and former Republican Gov. Scott McCallum who denounced the undemocratic moves by our current government leaders. The idea that good policy can be introduced late Friday, get public airing, discussed in an all-night session, and passed in three days is absurd.
Elizabeth Kruck, Genoa
