Letters written to mother after her death evolve into a memoir by former Readstown woman

Experts say there’s no perfect formula for dealing with grief. People struggle to find a strategy to overcome the sadness of losing a loved one. For a former Readstown woman, writing was instrumental in finding her way through a difficult period in her life.
Mary McSwain Steele says she began to realize she wasn’t coping well after the death of her mother, Betty McSwain, in 2009.
“I started writing letters to Mom after she died,” says Steele. “Writing was therapy for me – a way to get through the sadness and anxiety that continued far longer than I thought was ‘normal.’”
The letters, written over the last several years, along with memories of growing up in the Kickapoo Valley, evolved into a book, “Betty: A Memoir,” published in September.
“My mom was an unconventional single working mother who raised three children in a conventional small town in 1950s Wisconsin,” Steele says. “She struggled to secure a future for her family without losing herself, dealing with adversity and, at times, poverty. When her kids were grown, she worked as a nurse in Saudi Arabia and traveled the world.”
Like Steele, her mother grew up in Readstown. Betty graduated from St. Francis School of Nursing, Viterbo College, in La Crosse. Betty’s first job after graduating from nurse’s training was at Gundersen Clinic in La Crosse. After serving as a nurse in the U.S. Army, she returned to Readstown and worked at the Viroqua Hospital. She later was the Vernon County Public Health Nurse for nine years.
After retiring, Betty could have lived anywhere, but she chose to move to Spencer in Northwest Iowa to be near her two daughters and her grandchildren.
“Mom led a healthy lifestyle and was very active – golfing, walking, and volunteering after retiring,” Steele says. “A nature and animal lover, she especially enjoyed her volunteer job at an animal shelter in Spencer. She also worked part time for several years at Iowa Lakes Community College.”
Betty lost her youngest child, her only son, Michael, to AIDS at the age of 47. His story is part of the memoir. Seven years later, Betty started having concerning symptoms.
“When my mom’s doctor told her that she had endometrial cancer and that it wasn’t treatable, she asked only that she be kept comfortable,” Steele remembers. “We didn’t know it at the time, but Mom had only 32 days left on this earth.”
Steele and Betty’s other daughter, Susan McSwain Garvin, granted her last request by caring for her at home during her final days.
“We expected that time to be awful, seeing Mom very sick and then dying,” Steele said. “But what we didn’t expect was that it would beautiful as well. We laughed, we cried, we reminisced about the past and talked about the future, and we grew closer than the three of us had ever been.”
“My intention wasn’t for the memoir to be a playbook for others providing end-of-life care for a loved one, but I hope it’s helpful to readers who are caregivers,” Steele says. “Looking back, there are things my sister and I wish we’d done differently, but there are many things we feel we’d done well.” Steele dedicated the book to her sister, Susan, whom she describes as a “natural caregiver.”
Steele says that although the topics of grief, death and anxiety are a part of the book, they’re not the main theme of the memoir.
“The book is about adventure, humor, strength, dignity, and resiliency; but more importantly, it’s about finding joy, hope and, finally, grace,” Steele says. “It’s about family secrets revealed in my mom’s last days that led me to startling discoveries. It’s about looking for a father who was only in my life for four years. The memoir, ultimately, is about the need to know where we came from and what from our past made us who we are today.”
Steele, a retired newspaper journalist, says she has been humbled and gratified by the positive reactions to “Betty.” “People seem to really relate to the book, including those who have lost a parent or who grew up in living in southwest Wisconsin in the 1950s and ‘60s. A review of “Betty” which was published in the Sunday Des Moines Register Jan. 12 said this about the book:
“…Steele skillfully threads her narrative through not just memories of her mother, but the journey Steele embarked upon to learn more about her father and his first family, including a half-brother she had never met. Especially poignant is how, after not seeing her father since she was too young to remember his face, she finally found his forgotten grave in a Florida cemetery… ‘Betty’ is a must read.”
“Betty, A Memoir” is available locally at the Viroqua Public Market, Driftless Books and Music in Viroqua, Donna’s Daughters in Coon Valley, and Kickapoo Corners in Readstown. It is also in paperback and e-book formats at Amazon.com where it has a 5-star rating based on 28 ratings.
Steele notes her grandma, Ellyn Rosson, was the Readstown correspondent for the Broadcaster-Censor, the La Crosse Tribune and the Readstown Special when she was growing up. “She wrote the ‘chicken dinner stories.’ I devoted a chapter to her in the book. She may have planted the seed in my mind that I wanted to someday write for newspapers.”