Letters written to mother after her death evolve into a memoir by former Readstown woman

“My intention wasn’t for the memoir to be a playbook for others providing end-of-life care for a loved one, but I hope it’s helpful to readers who are caregivers,” Steele says. “Looking back, there are things my sister and I wish we’d done differently, but there are many things we feel we’d done well.” Steele dedicated the book to her sister, Susan, whom she describes as a “natural caregiver.”

Steele says that although the topics of grief, death and anxiety are a part of the book, they’re not the main theme of the memoir.

“The book is about adventure, humor, strength, dignity, and resiliency; but more importantly, it’s about finding joy, hope and, finally, grace,” Steele says. “It’s about family secrets revealed in my mom’s last days that led me to startling discoveries. It’s about looking for a father who was only in my life for four years. The memoir, ultimately, is about the need to know where we came from and what from our past made us who we are today.”