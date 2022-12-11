Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce guest speaker will discuss growing Lewiston’s business base

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, the Lewiston Area Chamber of Commerce will host Winona Area Chamber of Commerce president/CEO Christie Ransom and Dusty Liston, community and business development specialist with Community and Economic Development Associates.

Liston is currently contracted to the city of Lewiston to work with its Economic Development Authority.

Ransom will speak on how to grow the Lewiston business community, highlighting higher engagement with area businesses.

The meeting will be held at the Heartland Country Club, located at 19917 Highway 14 in Lewiston.

Networking starts at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting beginning at noon. Lunch is available to purchase either before or during the meeting.

“The Lewiston business environment continues to hold its own, but we would like to see more growth,” said Craig Porter, board member of the LACC. “We have seen some new service businesses open, and others change hands. Along with recent expansion at PlastiCert, things are looking up. What we would like to see is increased participation from our business owners in discussing the future of Lewiston.”