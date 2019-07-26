If you are a Roz Chast fan, either you have already read “Going Into Town: A Love Letter to New York,” or you must do so immediately.
If you are not familiar with Chast, you still should read “Going Into Town” because Chast is perhaps the best stylistic cartoonist of all time.
(If I could be a famous writer, I would be Dave Barry. If I could be a famous cartoonist, I would be Roz Chast.)
Furthermore, if you have ever been to New York, or if you only hope to visit, you should read “Going Into Town” because it is delightful, informative, funny and just a pleasure to peruse.
Many years ago, as a recent transplant from La Crosse to Los Angeles, I became besties with a recent New York transplant.
I told her about bubblers, and she told me about boroughs. So besides learning the intricacies of California living, I was also introduced to yet another way of life, one I knew of only vaguely through television and movies.
Concepts of whistling for a taxi, living in something called walk-up apartments, buying food and merchandise from vendors right on the street or deciphering a labyrinthine subway system, were as foreign to me as Instagram to a troglodyte.
These are precisely the kind of subjects Chast so gracefully illustrates in “Going Into Town:” the nonplussed shopper who finds herself in a store that sells 90 jabillion kinds of ribbon, discovering that a “private house” is a rarity among apartments, or the availability of every food ethnicity, preference, aversion, allergy, craving, fad or combination within a few blocks. (Sustainable Waffle Shoppe, or Gluten-free Pho, anyone?)
Treat yourself to an enjoyable short escape from familiar Midwest living and check out “Going Into Town: A Love Letter TO New York.”
For more information about any of our services or for upcoming programming schedules, check-out our website at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org or call our Administrative Center in Holmen at 526-4198.
