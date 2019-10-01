“NOS4A2” by Joe Hill
As a child, how would it feel to experience the joy of Christmas every day?
Imagine if Santa shows up smelling like gingerbread in a 1938 Rolls Royce Wraith with the license plate NOS4A2, and drives you to a place coined “Christmasland.” The only problem is that “Santa” is a deranged, vampiric man named Charlie Manx, and he has been kidnapping children for years with the help of his psychotic assistant, Bing Partridge.
In the novel, “NOS4A2,” written by Joe Hill, the kidnapped children are taken to Christmasland, a place only Charlie can access. Bing takes care of the parents with a drug that smells like gingerbread while Manx absconds with the children. The children “rescued” by the unhinged duo become monsters who would just love to literally snack on any adults caught in the quasi land of everlasting Christmas.
Enter our protagonist, Victoria McQueen, who also possesses a gift that helps her to find lost items via riding through a phantom bridge. On one of her many escapades she encounters a stammering librarian from Iowa named Maggie who has a similar ability in which she uses scrabble tiles to find missing things. She cautions Vic about the man in the Wraith who abducts children. As you can imagine, the paths of Manx and Vic eventually converge when Vic foolishly goes looking for him. Manx’s plans fall to a screeching halt when Vic escapes by the skin of her teeth. Everything spirals out of control for Manx who gets arrested and falls into a comatose state for many years.
Flash forward years into the future and the encounter between the two of them are still fresh in each of their minds. Vic continually hears children from Christmasland on the other side of the phone singing songs which contributes to her sanity ebbing away.
Eventually Vic becomes an adult with a child of her own named Bruce Wayne. Manx on the other hand wakes up from his coma to the fearful surprise of his nurse. Vic is the one who got away from Charlie which creates an obsession and animosity within him. His crosshairs are set not only on Vic but also on her son. Vic was also the final child that Bing needed to “save” to be able to enter Christmasland. So the lunatic duo of Charlie and Bing reunite to go on the hunt for mother and child. Vic now has to deal with the nightmare of them and her ever growing insecurities that have troubled her for years.
Joe Hill is an acclaimed author who has written numerous horror novels. This should come as no surprise though considering his father is horror legend, Stephen King.
Joe Hill embeds references in “NOS4A2” alluding to his other works as well as a plethora of references from his father’s books, pop culture, and other horror novels such as “Psycho.” “NOS4A2” is a narrative full of realistically flawed characters and relationships such as the manipulative one between Charlie and Bing. The novel has been adapted into a TV series on AMC and has been renewed for a second season.
Novels by Joe Hill, including “NOS4A2,” can be found at La Crosse County Library locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska and West Salem. These are also available in various other forms at locations of the La Crosse County Library such as DVD, Large Print, Paperback, Audiobook, or eBook where the staff at each location would be thrilled to help you find them. You can also search for them online at www.lacrossecountylibrary.org or on the Libby app available to all patrons of La Crosse County.
