Who knew the Dog Days of August would be upon us so quickly.
It makes me think not only of hot days, but of summer rapidly winding down and not much to do.
That’s not the case at La Crosse County Library, though.
In August we have our Coulee Region Humane Society “Story Time with Rover” at each of our five locations.
Enjoy a visit with a service animal at each Story Time while stories are read to those in attendance. Kids will also get to make a toy for the animals back at the Humane Society during the Story Time as well. No sign-up is required, and these Story Times are recommended for children ages 3-7.
Bangor Library: Monday, Aug. 12, at 10:15
While you’re at the library for those popular Story Times with animals, why not check out a book? We have our Library Dog’s Dog Days of August event going on all month long: if you are 18 years of age or younger and checking out any youth materials besides DVDs, you are eligible.
Fill out an entry slip for the chance to win one of the plush animals we received as a result of adopting wild animals in our Summer Library Program. Animals were adopted at all five of our locations in Bangor, Campbell, Holmen, Onalaska or West Salem. You can enter up to once a day. The event ends Saturday, August 31, and the lucky winners will be notified the first week of September.
There seems to be a theme here – dogs.
While you’re languishing in the dog days of summer, attending dog or other service animal Story Times and participating in our Dog Days of August event, why not read a dog book to or with your child?
In the La Crosse County Library system there are about 2,500 copies of materials about dogs. We have nonfiction books about dogs – rescue dogs, different dog breeds, dog training and dog jokes. We have picture books about naughty dogs, happy dogs, silly dogs and busy dogs.
Or for an older child, what about a chapter book? I recently read a book called Good Dog by Dan Gemeinhart. You may want a box of tissues by you when you read that one. Or if you’re in the mood for something a little lighter about good dogs, how about Two Dogs in a Trench Coat Go to School by Julie Falatko. Both books are about good dogs watching over their boys and wanting to help them as they navigate difficult situations.
And finally, don’t forget to sign up for our next Story Time session when you’re in one of our five locations. The Fall session begins the week of Sept. 9, and while we’re not doing a Story Time about dogs this session, you might find us talking about a big fat hen, counting frogs, being silly with popcorn and having an exciting adventure each week with a wide range of themes.
There are a variety of activities to keep you busy through the Dog Days of August. Why not make the most of your family’s time together this summer which can be a great learning experience as well as entertaining. For more information about any of our services or for upcoming programming schedules, check-out our website at lacrossecountylibrary.org or call our Administrative Center in Holmen at 526-9600.
