The Winona Arts Center will hold a two-session press mold class with Richard Spiller in September, according to a press release.

The first session, which is scheduled from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 9 at the Winona Arts Center, will have participants roll out slabs of red clay and press it into a plastic mold of their choice. Each participant will make two pressed molds, which will be bisque fired at Spiller's studio.

Participants will return to the Winona Arts Center from noon to 3 p.m. Sept. 23 to paint the fired molds and apply a glaze. Molds will be fired again and returned at a later date.

Participants can also skip the second session and use acrylic paints at home.

Each class is $25 for members and $30 for non-members. People are asked to contact Jen Benson at jsbenson50@gmail.com to register.