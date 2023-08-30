The 7th annual Big Muddy Brew ‘n Que is happening this weekend in Winona, a two-day event packed with music, food and drink, games and fun for all ages at Levee Park.

Admission is free and includes two musical performances each day with music by Horizon at 5 p.m. and Texas Toast at 8 p.m. Saturday. The Bootleggers will start their performance at 4:30 p.m. Sunday and Kimberly Dunn will cap off the event at 8 p.m.

In addition to music, the festival will have food and beverage vendors including a large variety of barbeque, a cornhole tournament, axe throwing and more.

If you go What: Big Muddy Brew 'n Que When: Noon to 10 p.m. Sept. 2-3 Where: Levee Park, Winona Price: Admission is free; Bloody Mary Tasting $15 in advance, $20 at event; Best in Area Tasting Competition $10 in advance, $15 at event Tickets & Schedule: bigmuddybrewnque.com

Director of Main Street Programs Anna Sibenaller said this is their group's biggest event of the year. She said the name Brew ‘n Que really speaks for itself.

“There’s beer so you can have yourself a delicious beverage while you enjoy some music, and as far as the barbecue part goes, that really speaks to our rib eating contest Sunday,” Sibenaller said. “It’s kind of that summer cookout type of energy and a fun way to wrap up the summer.”

Public safety departments will compete against each other at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Rib Eating Contest. Members of the Winona County Sheriff’s Department, Winona police and fire departments will see who can eat the most ribs.

The Brew ‘n Que has two ticketed events: a bloody Mary tasting and the best in area tasting competition.

The bloody Mary tasting begins at 11 a.m. Sunday with local participants ranging from The Grill at Signatures, The Brickyard to Mankato Bar. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the event.

The best in area tasting starts at noon Saturday with restaurants donating food. Servers are from local nonprofit groups and all tips earned during the event go to the nonprofits, including a portion of ticket sales. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the event.

While summer is coming to an end, Sibenaller said the Brew ‘n Que is an example that the fun doesn’t have to stop.

“I know a lot of people are sad to see the summer go, this is kind of the last hoopla but also a welcoming back of students for the fall semester and kids going back to school,” Sibenaller said. “It’s kind of that last chance for some family fun and a good way to send off summer but also welcome fall.”