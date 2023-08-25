The newest riverboat from American Cruise Lines — American Serenade — is scheduled to dock at 1:30 p.m. Monday at Levee Park in Winona.

According to a press release, an official welcome is set for 1:40 p.m. with a proclamation read by city manager Chad Ubl and a ribbon-cutting by the Winona Area Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors.

The public is invited to join the celebration and asked to park in lots at the foot of Walnut Street and Johnson Street or behind the cinema. Cal Fremling Drive will be closed to car traffic.

American Serenade, which is currently sailing on a 22-day cruise of the Mississippi River from New Orleans to St. Paul, will be docked in Winona until 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

After its complete Mississippi River cruise concludes, American Serenade will run an eight-day cruise between St. Louis and St. Paul through October.