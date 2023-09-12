Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise will share his perspective of the flight that never reached the moon during a Saturday, Sept. 16 presentation in Sparta.

The Sharing Space with Deke presentation begins at 5:30 p.m. at the Deke Slayton Memorial Space & Bicycle Museum in Sparta.

Haise will appear remotely through Zoom. Tickets for the event are $10 and can be purchased on the museum website dekeslaytonmuseum.org. The presentation is a fundraiser for the museum.

Attendance can be either in-person or on Zoom. Those attending via Zoom will receive the link one hour before the event.

Haise, Jim Lovell and Jack Swigert were selected as the third crew to land on the moon after Apollo 11 and Apollo 12. The April 1970 mission was aborted after an explosion in the oxygen tank. The lunar landing was scrapped, and the world was on edge until the three astronauts returned safely to earth.

The crew was assigned by Deke Slayton, a Sparta native and one of the original Mercury 7 astronauts chosen for America’s first flights into space. He never flew a Mercury mission after being diagnosed with a heart condition. Slayton later became NASA’s director of flight operations and was responsible for assigning flight crews, including all six Apollo moon missions.

In 1975, Slayton was medically cleared and finally got to ride in space. He was the docking module pilot for the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project, a mission conducted in partnership with Russia that earned the iconic title “handshake in space.” After returning to earth, he became the manager of the space shuttle approach and landing test and worked closely with Haise, who was half of one of the two two-man flight crews.

The presentation also includes Logan Jaeren, a historian and storyteller who has a collection of NASA mission patches.

Tickets can be purchased at the museum or by calling 608-269-0033.