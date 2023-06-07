The Pump House Regional Arts Center is celebrating 10 years of Artspire this Saturday in La Crosse.

The 10th annual celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. with a packed schedule of performing and interactive arts.

Located at 119 King St. in La Crosse, this free event — held rain or shine — includes a variety of entertainment with over 50 visual artists exhibiting and selling their work, interactive arts with local organizations and 13 performing acts of music, dance and theater.

Pump House Regional Arts Center executive director Allison Krzych said the goal of Artspire has always been to provide a free celebration that gives people access to the arts in many different ways.

“It’s a way for us to include the whole community without the barrier of finance,” Krzych said. “We really are just trying to bring the community together in the name of art — for people to express themselves, see themselves in others and come together in camaraderie all around the arts.”

Artspire will have performances during the whole 12-hour event. There are 12 acts ranging from musicians like Nicholas David and Charlieboy, to local dance and theater groups, and even cultural performances like Duniya Drum & Dance and Sana Illahe.

Diversity within the event has always been a priority for Artspire, Krzych said.

“We think it’s really important for our community to be reflected and represented,” Krzych said. “People want to see people like them performing and being featured.”

The family-friendly event also has interactive arts from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. which include installations that the audience is encouraged to participate in.

The installations include The Little Heart Project, Soul Box Project, Paperback Rider Mobile Library, Tie Dye and Chalkfest with the La Crosse Arts Initiative.

“The arts are a way for us to express ourselves and be seen in a safe way,” Krzych said.

Also running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is the fine art fair and sale that’ll have over 50 artists and art vendors selling pottery, jewelry, paintings, photography, sculptures and more.

The event will feature a wide range of food and beverage options from local eateries and breweries in La Crosse.

“Artspire is a community event, put on by the community, for the community,” past Artspire chairperson Eva Marie Restel said.

The event is made possible by sponsors, volunteers and donors.

Some of the audience contributed art installations will be seen around La Crosse after the event.