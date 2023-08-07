ARCADIA, Wis. — While Ashley for the Arts is best known for its musical acts, the annual festivities in Arcadia also offer family-friendly opportunities for all ages.

This year's event, running from Thursday to Saturday, will be no exception.

"What differentiates Ashley for the Arts from a lot of other festivals is that we have so many family friendly activities," said Ashley for the Arts event director Cole Bawek. "And we always pride ourselves in the fact that we try to provide a variety of different activities and mixed genres of music and art and craft experiences that the whole family can come to love and enjoy."

If you go What: Ashley for the Arts When: Thursday through Saturday Where: 551 Memorial Park Drive, Arcadia Cost: $45 if purchased online, $50 at the gate Information: www.ashleyforthearts.com

"Every family is different. I know my family, we all have different interests," he said. "So when I say that we pride ourselves in this, we really pride ourselves in the fact that anybody that enters the ground should find something that can entertain them while the are at Ashley for the Arts."

One of the new opportunities this year at Ashley for the Arts will be the nonprofit STEM 101's inaugural STEM Shed.

The STEM Shed will include activities focused on kids between 6 and 16 years old, but is open to any age. Adults need to be present for children younger than this age range.

STEM 101 has partnered with Ashley Furniture, Harley-Davidson, Komatsu, Johnson Controls, and Ariens, to offer five different activities at the STEM Shed.

Each business has sponsored an activity related to the work they do.

The 3-5 minute activities include creating a mini pillow, casting chocolate molds, discovering how color changing cups work, building catapult models, and working on electrical circuits.

"Bringing STEM education to everybody is great," said Katie Crowley, STEM 101's director of community and government relations.

Crowley said the organization works to bring communities and companies together, while providing experiences other than traditional liberal art studies to children.

Crowley said events like the STEM Shed at Ashley for the Arts allow children to "see all of the opportunities that they have in the future and in careers."

This weekend's lineup of family events also includes bingo, a petting zoo, Painting in the Park with Cheers Pablo, an art and craft fair, interactive art, the Pursuit of a Cure Charity Raffle, the Wheel of Death Shows, an inflatable air park, fireworks, the Timberwork's Lumberjack Shows, hot air balloon launches, a War Dog Ceremony, flyovers with the National Anthem and more.

Bawek said there are several family-friendly events he's most looking forward to this weekend.

"I know the lumberjack show, that's always really fun. I know my kids get a kick out of that as well as the inflatable airparks. I also love the circus entertainment that we have on site. They tour the whole crowds. They're not just stationary," he said. "And we always have mixed entertainers each year. They're not the same entertainers year over year. They're different, so I always love when when I'm walking through the grounds and I see a still walk or somebody doing bubbles or a drum circle. It's just really cool to see the difference. Live entertainment in every nook and cranny of the grounds."

As for the music acts this year, the main stage's lineup includes Sawyer Brown, Trace Adkins, Jake Owen and REO Speedwagon on Friday and Raelynn, Walk The Moon, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, and OneRepublic on Saturday.

For a full event schedule for Ashley for the Arts, along with other information about the weekend's festivities, visit www.ashleyforthearts.com.