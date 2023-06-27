July in western Wisconsin brings some of the summer’s most memorable moments — from Fourth of July fireworks and cookouts to lazy days on the river and, of course, the county fair.

The La Crosse Interstate Fair will be held July 19-23 at the fairgrounds in West Salem, with live music and entertainment every day, exhibits and livestock judging, carnival rides and games, and much more. Other area county fairs in July include the Trempealeau County Fair (July 13-16 in Galesville) and Monroe County Fair (July 24-30 in Tomah).

July will also be a great month for music. Country Boom is back July 13-15 in West Salem, with a lineup featuring Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore and Justin Lynch. If you’re craving even more country, Country Jam in Eau Claire will also bring big names to the area, including Tim McGraw and Dierks Bentley. Meanwhile, Vernon and Crawford counties will both host music fests in the month ahead, with the Driftless Music Festival in Viroqua and the Prairie Dog Blues Festival in Prairie du Chien.

Elsewhere in the arts world, the La Crosse Storytelling Festival is marking a major anniversary in July — 20 years of bringing tales for audiences of all ages to the Coulee Region. And the AAUW Art Fair on the Green will return as well, bringing more than 80 new and returning artists to Viterbo University, all supporting scholarships for local students and grants to local organizations that empower women and girls.

Now-July 16

Minnesota Beethoven Festival, multiple locations, Winona, Minn. Featuring: Minnesota Orchestra, Joshua Bell, Sphynx Virtuosi, Jasmine Choi. Cost: Free to $40, varies by performance. Information: mnbeethovenfestival.org.

June 30-July 1

Stump Dodger Bash, Kickapoo Stump Dodger Campground & Event Center, 388 Railroad St., Gays Mills, Wis. Featuring: Dylan Marlowe, Cory Farley Band, High Mileage, Tyler Deaver. Information: www.stumpdodgerbash.com.

June 30-July 4

Riverfest, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Venetian Parade of Lights at 10 p.m. Saturday; live music; food vendors and beer tent; fireworks. Cost: Buttons $10 prior to June 30, then $15. Information: www.riverfestlacrosse.com.

July 8

The Driftless Music Festival, Eckhart Park, 500 W. Decker St., Viroqua, Wis. Featuring: Wurk, The Vogt Sisters, Orchestra SalSoul Del Mad, The Jimmys. Information: driftlessmusicfestival.com.

July 12-16

Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Live music, including Justin Moore, Nelly, Styx; livestock judging; circus attractions; food vendors. Cost: $25 five-day general admission; $10 one-day adult gate admission; $5 one-day child gate admission; free for children 5 and under. Information: www.nwsfa.com.

July 13-15

Country Boom, Maple Grove Venues, W4241 County Highway B, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Dustin Lynch, Larry Fleet. Cost: $85 three-day general admission; $50-75 one-day general admission. Information: countryboom.com.

Rock Fest, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott, Wis. Featuring: Pantera, Slipknot, Godsmack, Ice Cube. Cost: $169 three-day general admission; $99 one-day general admission. Information: rock-fest.com.

July 13-16

Trempealeau County Fair, 19780 Park Dr., Galesville, Wis. Featuring: Tractor pull; livestock judging; rodeo; craft and artisan fair; live music. Information: www.trempealeaucountyfair.com.

July 15

32nd annual Rail Fair, Copeland Park, 1130 Rose St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Railroad show; vendors; swap meet. Information: www.facebook.com/4000foundationltd.

July 17-23

Fillmore County Fair, 413 Fillmore St. E., Preston, Minn. Featuring: Tractor pull; rodeo; demolition derby; livestock judging; live music. www.fillmorecountyfair.com.

July 19-22

Country Jam 2023, 1662 County Road T, Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: Tim McGraw, Lee Brice, Dierks Bentley, Whiskey Myers. Cost: $179 three-day general admission; $109-119 one-day general admission. Information: countryjamwi.com.

July 19-23

La Crosse Interstate Fair, N4985 County Road M, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Carnival; 4-H and youth exhibits; live music and entertainment; food and drink vendors; daily educational events. Cost: Free admission, free parking. Information: lacrosseinterstatefair.com.

July 21-22

20th Annual La Crosse Storytelling Festival, Pump House Regional Art Center, 119 King St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Spooky stories for teens and adults July 21; children’s program with music, puppet theater, puppet making July 22; nationally known storytellers Stuart Stotts and Beth Horner July 22. Information: www.lacrossestoryfest.com.

July 26-30

Monroe County Fair, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; rodeo; carnival; live music; car show. Cost: $3 daily admission. Information: www.monroecountyfairwi.com.

July 27-29

Prairie Dog Blues Festival, St. Feriole Island, 300 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Victor Wainwright & The Train, Jane Lee Hooker, John Primer, Nick Schnebelen. Cost: $75 two-day admission, $40 one-day admission in advance; $85 two-day admission, $45 one-day admission at the gate. Information: prairiedogblues.com.

July 28-30

One Fest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Skillet, Tauren Wells, Colton Dixon, We Are Messengers. Cost: $80 adult three-day admission. Information: www.one-fest.com.

July 29

AAUW Art Fair on the Green, Viterbo University courtyard, 900 Viterbo Drive, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: More than 80 juried new and returning artists; raffle; food vendors. Cost: Free admission, donations encouraged. Information: www.artfaironthegreen.org.