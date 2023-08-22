Now-Aug. 26
Apollo Music Festival, various locations, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Concerts and master classes; additional events in Rochester, and La Crosse. Cost: Free. Information: www.apollomusicfestival.com.
Aug. 24-27
Crawford County Fair, 17725 State Highway 131, Gays Mills, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; bull riding; truck and tractor pull; demolition derby. Cost: $5 daily admission Thursday and Sunday; $10 Friday and Saturday. Information: www.crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com.
Aug. 25-27
Great River Folk Festival, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Good Morning Bedlam, Robbie Fulks, Them Coulee Boys, High & Rising. Cost: $70 three-day admission; $45 two-day admission; $25-30 one-day admission. Information: www.greatriverfolkfest.org.
Aug. 26
Coon Creek Canoe Race & Festival, Veterans Memorial Park, Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, Wis. Featuring: Canoe race; pancake breakfast; live music. Information: coonvalley.org/coon-creek-canoe-race.
Sept. 3
Alma Music and Arts Festival, 125 Beach Harbor Road, Alma, Wis. Featuring: The High 48s, Four Pints Shy, Left Wing Bourbon. Information: www.almamusicandartsfest.org.
Sept. 7-10Elvis Explosion, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Ryan Pelton, Dwight Icenhower, Joseph Hall. Cost: Single-event ticket prices vary. Information: www.kingexplosion.com.
Sept. 8-10Mindoro Lions Spanferkel, Mindoro Lions Park, W3839 Lions Club Road, Mindoro, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1:30 Sunday; Memorial Tractor Ride; roast pork and charcoal chicken Saturday and Sunday; live music; games and tournaments. Information: 608-769-9268.Carriage Classic, Villa Louis, 521 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Competitive carriage driving; food tent; tours of the Villa Louis Historic Site. Information: carriageclassic.com.
Did we miss your fair or festival? Send the information to avery.wehrs@lee.net to have it added to the weekly fairs, festivals and parades calendar.