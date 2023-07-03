Now-July 4
Riverfest, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Venetian Parade of Lights at 10 p.m. Saturday; live music; food vendors and beer tent; fireworks. Cost: Buttons $10 prior to June 30, then $15. Information: www.riverfestlacrosse.com.
Now-July 16
Minnesota Beethoven Festival, multiple locations, Winona, Minn. Featuring: Minnesota Orchestra, Joshua Bell, Sphynx Virtuosi, Jasmine Choi. Cost: Free to $40, varies by performance. Information: mnbeethovenfestival.org.
July 8
The Driftless Music Festival, Eckhart Park, 500 W. Decker St., Viroqua, Wis. Featuring: Wurk, The Vogt Sisters, Orchestra SalSoul Del Mad, The Jimmys. Information: driftlessmusicfestival.com.
July 12-16
Northern Wisconsin State Fair, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Live music, including Justin Moore, Nelly, Styx; livestock judging; circus attractions; food vendors. Cost: $25 five-day general admission; $10 one-day adult gate admission; $5 one-day child gate admission; free for children 5 and under. Information: www.nwsfa.com.
July 13-15
Country Boom, Maple Grove Venues, W4241 County Highway B, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Jo Dee Messina, Kip Moore, Dustin Lynch, Larry Fleet. Cost: $85 three-day general admission; $50-75 one-day general admission. Information: countryboom.com.
Rock Fest, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott, Wis. Featuring: Pantera, Slipknot, Godsmack, Ice Cube. Cost: $169 three-day general admission; $99 one-day general admission. Information: rock-fest.com.
July 13-16
Trempealeau County Fair, 19780 Park Dr., Galesville, Wis. Featuring: Tractor pull; livestock judging; rodeo; craft and artisan fair; live music. Information: www.trempealeaucountyfair.com.
July 15
32nd annual Rail Fair, Copeland Park, 1130 Rose St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Railroad show; vendors; swap meet. Information: www.facebook.com/4000foundationltd.
