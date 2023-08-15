Aug. 16-20
Houston County Fair, 203 S. History Lane, Caledonia, Minn. Featuring: Livestock judging; inflatables; live music. Information: www.houstoncountyfair.com.
Aug. 17-19
Larryfest, S2096 24 Valley Road, La Farge, Wis. Featuring: The Foreign Landers, Cup O’ Joe, The Wildwoods, Resonant Rogues, Steam Machine. Cost: $150 three-day admission. Information: www.kvama.org.
Aug. 17-20
SEMBA Bluegrass Festival, Cushon’s Peak Campground, 18696 MN-16, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Goldwing Express, Figuring It Out, Paul Family, Lori King & Junction 63. Cost; $45 four-day admission. Information: www.semba.tv/?page_id=1245.
Aug. 17-26
Apollo Music Festival, various locations, Houston, Minn. Featuring: Concerts and master classes; additional events in Rochester, and La Crosse. Cost: Free. Information: www.apollomusicfestival.com.
Aug. 18-20
Korn Fest, American Legion Grounds, First Ave., Holmen, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday; live music; food vendors and beer tent; carnival; bingo. Free. Information: Holmen Korn Fest Facebook page.
Canton Day Off, various locations, Canton, Minn. Featuring: Citywide garage sales; live music; family entertainment; live action; food and drink. Information: www.cantondayoff.com.
Aug. 19
Reverb Music Festival, 5775 20th Ave., Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: All Time Low, Mayday Parade, The Maine, Plain White T’s, Charlotte Sands. Cost: $139 general admission. Information: www.reverbwi.com.
SummerSets Music & Arts Festival, Dancing Yarrow + Farm to Fork Pizza, S193 County Road BB, Mondovi, Wis. Featuring: Live music; short films; comedy; pottery and art; food and drink. Cost: $45 admission. Information: volumeonetickets.org/events/summer-sets-music-arts-festival-8-19-2023.
Aug. 24-27
Crawford County Fair, 17725 State Highway 131, Gays Mills, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; bull riding; truck and tractor pull; demolition derby. Cost: $5 daily admission Thursday and Sunday; $10 Friday and Saturday. Information: www.crawfordcountywisconsinfair.com.
Aug. 25-27
Great River Folk Festival, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Good Morning Bedlam, Robbie Fulks, Them Coulee Boys, High & Rising. Cost: $70 three-day admission; $45 two-day admission; $25-30 one-day admission. Information: www.greatriverfolkfest.org.
Aug. 26
Coon Creek Canoe Race & Festival, Veterans Memorial Park, Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, Wis. Featuring: Canoe race; pancake breakfast; live music. Information: coonvalley.org/coon-creek-canoe-race.
Did we miss your fair or festival? Send the information to avery.wehrs@lee.net to have it added to the weekly fairs, festivals and parades calendar.