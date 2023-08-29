Summery temperatures notwithstanding, fall is on its way — and with it comes a new season of local fair and festival offerings.

La Crosse’s biggest event in the month ahead will be Sept. 28-30, when Oktoberfest will once again bring gemütlichkeit — not to mention good food, drink and entertainment — to the South Side Fest Grounds.

But there’s plenty to fill the time between now and then. Fans of the King can get their fill at Elvis Explosion, running Sept. 7-10 at the La Crosse Center, and Boats and Bluegrass will offer music along the river Sept. 21-24 in Winona.

Meanwhile, other events mark the turning of the season. Vernon County will close out the area’s county fair roster Sept. 14-18. In Monroe County, the cranberry harvest will kick off with the Warrens Cranberry Festival, running Sept. 22-24. And La Crescent and Gays Mills will celebrate Applefest and the Apple Festival, respectively, before the month is out.

Sept. 3

Alma Music and Arts Festival, 125 Beach Harbor Road, Alma, Wis. Featuring: The High 48s, Four Pints Shy, Left Wing Bourbon. Information: www.almamusicandartsfest.org.

Sept. 7-10

Elvis Explosion, La Crosse Center, 300 Harborview Plaza, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Ryan Pelton, Dwight Icenhower, Joseph Hall. Cost: Single-event ticket prices vary. Information: www.kingexplosion.com.

Sept. 8-10

Mindoro Lions Spanferkel, Mindoro Lions Park, W3839 Lions Club Road, Mindoro, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1:30 Sunday; Memorial Tractor Ride; roast pork and charcoal chicken Saturday and Sunday; live music; games and tournaments. Information: 608-769-9268.

Carriage Classic, Villa Louis, 521 N. Villa Louis Road, Prairie du Chien, Wis. Featuring: Competitive carriage driving; food tent; tours of the Villa Louis Historic Site. Information: carriageclassic.com.

Sept. 14-18

Vernon County Fair, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua, Wis. Featuring: Livestock judging; carnival; tractor and truck pull; demolition derby. Cost: $25 all-inclusive season pass; $8 adult daily admission. Information: www.vernoncountyfair.com.

Sept. 15-16

Oktoberfest, Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds, 225 Edward St., Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Live music; food and drink vendors; family entertainment. Cost: $18 weekend wristband; $12 daily wristband. Information: gochippewacounty.com/oktoberfest-chippewa-falls.

Sept. 15-17

Applefest, Abnet Field, Spruce Drive and South 11th Street, La Crescent, Minn. Featuring: King Apple Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday; carnival; live music. Information: applefestusa.com.

Sept. 16-17

Garland Days, Garland House and Tourist Center, 357 W. Garland St., West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Pioneer stew; silent auction; live music; Corvette show and ice cream-cake celebration on Sunday. Information: westsalemhistoricalsociety.org.

Driftless Area Art Festival, Beauford Anderson Park, 101 Church St., Soldiers Grove, Wis. Featuring: Variety of artists; food vendors. Information: www.driftlessareaartfestival.com.

Sept. 21-24

Boats and Bluegrass, Prairie Island Campground, 1120 Prairie Island Road, Winona, Minn. Information: www.boatsandbluegrass.com.

Sept. 22-24

Warrens Cranberry Festival, Warrens, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday; arts and crafts; flea market and antiques; farmers market. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.cranfest.com.

Apple Festival, Main St., Gays Mills, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, carnival, flea market, raffles. Information: www.gaysmills.org/applefest.html.

Sept. 28-30

Oktoberfest, multiple locations, La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Torchlight Parade at 7 p.m. Thursday; Maple Leaf Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; live music; food and drink vendors. Information: oktoberfestusa.com.