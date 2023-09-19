Sept. 21-24
Boats and Bluegrass, Prairie Island Campground, 1120 Prairie Island Road, Winona, Minn. Information: www.boatsandbluegrass.com.
Sept. 22-24
Warrens Cranberry Festival, Warrens, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m. Sunday; arts and crafts; flea market and antiques; farmers market. Cost: Free admission. Information: www.cranfest.com.
Apple Festival, Main St., Gays Mills, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday, carnival, flea market, raffles. Information: www.gaysmills.org/applefest.html.
Sept. 28-30
Oktoberfest, multiple locations, La Crosse. Featuring: Torchlight Parade at 7 p.m. Thursday; Maple Leaf Parade at 10 a.m. Saturday; live music; food and drink vendors. Information: oktoberfestusa.com.
Did we miss your fair or festival? Send the information to avery.wehrs@lee.net to have it added to the weekly fairs, festivals and parades calendar.