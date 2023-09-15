The Franciscan Spirituality Center, 920 Market St., La Crosse, will be the site of a Death Café from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28.

The event is free to attend, although donations are appreciated. To register, visit www.FSCenter.org or call 608-791-5295.

The Death Café movement started in the United Kingdom to “increase awareness of death to help people make the most of their (finite) lives.”

People typically sit in small groups, enjoy refreshments and have a lively conversation about a topic that somehow feels more comfortable to discuss with strangers. There is no agenda or objective, simply open discussion.

The facilitator for this event, Dr. Erica G. Srinivasan, has a passion for normalizing conversations about death and grief. She is an associate professor of psychology at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse and conducts research on grief and dementia, aid-in-dying, and loss and coping with COVID-19.

Srinivasan also serves as the director for the Center for Grief and Death Education and is co-chair for the gerontology emphasis. Additionally, she is the lead instructor in the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s Grief Support Specialist Certificate Program.