Levee Park was transformed Saturday and Sunday for the Big Muddy Brew ‘n Que. With an artisan market running along the river, food trucks lining the entrance and a large stage in the center of it all, participants in the seventh installment of the annual festival endured the heat to provide food, beer, music and fun to gatherers.

Friends and families from both Winona and the surrounding area participated in tasting competitions, listened to free performances and drank right next to the Mississippi River.

While the two-day festival didn’t have to worry about rain dampening spirits, Director of Main Street Programs Anna Sibenaller said the upper-90s heat definitely impacted traffic.

“It’s slower than last year but we’re just really grateful to everyone who came out in this heat,” Sibenaller said. “There’s still a lot of smiling faces and some awesome things for people to do, including fabulous music.”

The weekend was rife with competition, whether it was the cornhole tournament, rib eating, or bloody Mary tasting, there was much to compete for.

The Best in Area Tasting competition saw Heirloom Seasonal Bistro take the prize of Judges’ Choice and Backwater BBQ win People’s Choice.

Zach Murphy of Backwater BBQ helped prepare the 700 Texas Twinkies — a hollowed-out jalapeno stuffed with cream cheese, pepper jack cheese, and brisket wrapped in bacon — for the weekend.

“I feel really great about winning People’s Choice. A lot of work went into it and I’m glad people enjoyed it,” Murphy said. “It’s a great venue here to come down to, unfortunately a little hot but still a pretty good turnout.”

The Brew ‘n Que bloody Mary tasting competition moved to Levee Park this year after previously being hosted at Port 507.

This year Market Street Tap’s bloody Mary won first prize.

A crowd gathered around the main stage Sunday afternoon for the rib eating contest between the sheriff’s, police, and fire departments, which took on the name “Guns N' Hoses.”

The fire department swept first and second place in the competition with Derick Ritter eating the most ribs out of everyone, followed closely by Nate Speltz.

David Carroll of Denver, Colorado was visiting family in Winona and decided to stop by to the Nrew ‘n Que.

“Just came in to enjoy some good old Winona hospitality,” Carroll said. “The barbeque was outstanding. It’s just been great.”

Sibenaller said the festival was a success and showcased both the beauty of Winona and the local businesses and people that make it what it is.

“I hope that people will take away from the event a sense of community and the knowledge that Winona is a fun and enjoyable town,” Sibenaller said. “There’s no better spot to have this festival than in Levee Park with a view of the bridge over the Mississippi. We’re so lucky to live in such a beautiful area.”