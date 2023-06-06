Registration is open for the Holmen Area Community Center’s first annual Corn Hole Tournament, set for 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 24, at Features Sports Bar and Grill, 504 N. Holmen Drive, Holmen.

The event is a double elimination tournament with an entry fee of $40 per team. Cash prizes will be awarded for first and second place, and proceeds will support the community center’s operating and programming expenses.

Laurie Kessler said she and her fellow organizers hope to register 30 or more teams for the event. “Along with team participants, we are encouraging healthy, competitive matches between coworkers, local businesses and organizations,” she said.

Kessler thanked Features owner James Steinbrink for his help organizing the event. “Features is a great partner for us as they have cornhole equipment and playing spaces ready to go, and they are located right next door to HACC.”

The event will feature live music by Greg Grokowsky and a variety of meat and silent raffle baskets; food and beverages will be available for purchase.

There will also be a pre-raffle event offering the chance to win a Giant Escape 3 Bicycle valued at $600, donated by River Trail Cycles, and two tickets to the Brewers/Padre games on Sunday, Aug. 27, donated by Festival Foods. Raffle tickets are available at the Holmen Area Community Center and from any HACC board member.

To register, call Features at 608-526-3600. Participants can also register the day of the tournament prior to 12:30 p.m.