A weekend of Irish culture and education for the 18th year begins Friday, Aug. 11 at the Southside Fest Grounds in La Crosse.

IrishFest La Crosse is a three-day event aimed to celebrate Irish pride and contributions to American culture, according to Pat Stephens, founder and president of the festival.

“When we started this, we all agreed that it would be a cultural educational type of festival as well that can show all the contributions that the Irish have made to the Americans,” Stephens said. “It's a once a year time to see so many friends that you don't ordinarily get a chance to see and the best part is just watching people having fun.”

An opening ceremony for the festival will take place at 4 p.m. Friday at the front gates of the grounds. A variety of musical acts including the Harp Twins, Boxing Banjo and more will follow.

Saturday and Sunday activities include a plethora of cultural events like Irish poetry and storytelling, dance classes and Gaelic lessons.

The weekend festivities also include contests in fiddling, mashed potato eating, tug-of-war, a kilt run/walk and more.

If you go What: IrishFest La Crosse When: Aug. 11-13 Where: Southside Fest Grounds Cost: $15 in advance for 1 day or $25 for the weekend; $20 at the door daily Information: www.irishfestlacrosse.org

Between 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to attend the festival over the three days.

With the help of some friends, Stephens started IrishFest 18 years ago after attending the Milwaukee Irish Fest. Many members of Stephens’ family worked at the Milwaukee festival and were able to share some planning and organizing ideas.

“The eight people that got this started if you ask them right now, none of us would have thought that would be going into the 18th year,” Stephens said. “It seems to have caught on and we think it's kind of one of the premier festivals of the summer.”

