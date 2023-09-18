Minnesota’s “Apple Capital” celebrated the conclusion of 75 years of Applefest on Sunday. Over 80 floats from community organizations, businesses and schools paraded down a sun-soaked Main Street in La Crescent, Minnesota.

This year’s Miss La Crescent was Novelyn Whitaker, who paraded down on a colorful Apple Annies float. Kamryn Jorgensen was crowned the first princess and Emma Oesley the second princess. Maycee Hill took the title of Spirit of the Fest.

The festival opened Thursday with a glow-in-the-dark torchlight parade — a new event introduced this year, and festivities continued in the fairgrounds at Abnet field throughout the week.

Founded in 1949, the festival was the idea of residents Ralph Jones and Mel Hickenbotham, who sought to promote the town and its apple industry. Today, the event is a four-day-long celebration complete with competitions, performances and its flagship King Apple Parade.

Scenes from the 75th King Apple Parade in La Crescent