Apple blossom princesses Mya McCarn, Neva Grossman and Avery Liermo ride a float down 2nd Street in La Crescent, Minn. Sunday, Sept. 18. Applefest celebrated its 75th year with its traditional King Apple Parade.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
Former Miss La Crescent Robin Grimes travels through downtown La Crescent, Minn. on an Apple Annies float on Sunday, Sept. 19.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
The color guard of the Aquinas High School marching band perform in the annual Applefest parade in La Crescent, Minn. Sunday.
Minnesota’s “Apple Capital” celebrated the conclusion of 75 years of Applefest on Sunday. Over 80 floats from community organizations, businesses and schools paraded down a sun-soaked Main Street in La Crescent, Minnesota.
This year’s Miss La Crescent was Novelyn Whitaker, who paraded down on a colorful Apple Annies float. Kamryn Jorgensen was crowned the first princess and Emma Oesley the second princess. Maycee Hill took the title of Spirit of the Fest.
The festival opened Thursday with a glow-in-the-dark torchlight parade — a new event introduced this year, and festivities continued in the fairgrounds at Abnet field throughout the week.
Founded in 1949, the festival was the idea of residents Ralph Jones and Mel Hickenbotham, who sought to promote the town and its apple industry. Today, the event is a four-day-long celebration complete with competitions, performances and its flagship King Apple Parade.
