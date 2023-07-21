WEST SALEM — The first thing to know about Besty is that she's not headed for the slaughterhouse. Sam Horstman knows a good breeding pig when he sees one.

"I haven't bought a pig in 12 years," Horstman said.

Horstman got to show what a quality breeder looks like during swine judging Thursday at the La Crosse Interstate Fair. Betsy, who was born in January, is one of three pigs that Horstman entered before the judges. He also brought Hercules, a fixed male, and Kysha, whose fate as a breeder is yet to be determined.

"I hope (judges) see the shape of the pigs and how their structure moves when they walk around," said Horstman, who lives on a farm between Bangor and Rockland with parents Brent and Lori Horstman.

If you go What: La Crosse Interstate Fair When: Continues all day Saturday and Sunday Where: N4985 Highway M, West Salem Cost: Free entry; some events require tickets Information: www.lacrosseinterstatefair.com

Betsy was content to rest in the hay as Horstman explained the basics of swine judging. He said a breeding pig can expect to produce its first litter around age 1 and will continue to produce piglets for the next five years.

""She's real easy-going," Horstman said. "She's probably the easiest-going pig I've ever brought to the fair."

Most of the fair judging was done by Thursday evening, but many other attractions await fair-goers over the final two days Saturday and Sunday. Saturday features the Super Farmer Olympics, music from the Viroqua band High Mileage and racing at the speedway. Attractions for Sunday include a Clydesdale driving exhibition.

The Brad Weston Experience provides free midway shows both Saturday and Sunday. The shows present a combination of magic and comedy. Also on Saturday and Sunday is the Gypsy RattleCan Spray Paint Artist show.

Carnival rides open at noon both Saturday and Sunday.

Horstman always looks forward to the fair.

"I would say it's the best time of the year," Horstman said. "We have a good time here. It's a whole family affair."

