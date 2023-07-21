WEST SALEM — The first thing to know about Besty is that she's not headed for the slaughterhouse. Sam Horstman knows a good breeding pig when he sees one.
"I haven't bought a pig in 12 years," Horstman said.
Horstman got to show what a quality breeder looks like during swine judging Thursday at the La Crosse Interstate Fair. Betsy, who was born in January, is one of three pigs that Horstman entered before the judges. He also brought Hercules, a fixed male, and Kysha, whose fate as a breeder is yet to be determined.
Exhibitors show their pigs in the swine show Thursday at the Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
"I hope (judges) see the shape of the pigs and how their structure moves when they walk around," said Horstman, who lives on a farm between Bangor and Rockland with parents Brent and Lori Horstman.
If you go
What: La Crosse Interstate Fair
When: Continues all day Saturday and Sunday
Where: N4985 Highway M, West Salem
Cost: Free entry; some events require tickets Information: www.lacrosseinterstatefair.com
Betsy was content to rest in the hay as Horstman explained the basics of swine judging. He said a breeding pig can expect to produce its first litter around age 1 and will continue to produce piglets for the next five years.
""She's real easy-going," Horstman said. "She's probably the easiest-going pig I've ever brought to the fair."
Sam Horstman prepares Betsy, a cross-bred gilt born in January, for judging at the La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Steve Rundio
Most of the fair judging was done by Thursday evening, but many other attractions await fair-goers over the final two days Saturday and Sunday. Saturday features the Super Farmer Olympics, music from the Viroqua band High Mileage and racing at the speedway. Attractions for Sunday include a Clydesdale driving exhibition.
The Brad Weston Experience provides free midway shows both Saturday and Sunday. The shows present a combination of magic and comedy. Also on Saturday and Sunday is the Gypsy RattleCan Spray Paint Artist show.
Carnival rides open at noon both Saturday and Sunday.
Jordan, a contestant from Bangor, prepares his sheep named Bentley for the Jr. Sheep competition Thursday at the La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
Horstman always looks forward to the fair.
"I would say it's the best time of the year," Horstman said. "We have a good time here. It's a whole family affair."
Scenes from the La Crosse Interstate Fair
Interstate Fair 2023
Jordan, a contestant from Bangor, prepares his sheep named Bentley for the Jr. Sheep competition Thursday at the La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
Interstate Fair 2023
Vienne Frost and her mom Kathleen hold their birds as they ready them to compete in the junior poultry competition at the interstate fair on Thursday.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
Interstate Fair 2023
Fair attendees browse the rabbits and birds on display Thursday at the small animal barn of the La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
Interstate Fair 2023
A crowd watches the swine event Thursday at the La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
Interstate Fair 2023
Exhibitors lead a show horse across the fair grounds on Thursday.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
Interstate Fair 2023
Thursday marked the second day of the La Crosse Interstate fair, which will conclude on Sunday.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
Interstate Fair 2023
Jordan and his sheep Bentley will compete in Wednesday's junior sheep event at the interstate fair.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
Interstate Fair 2023
Exhibitors show their pigs in the swine show Thursday at the Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Saskia Hatvany, River Valley Media Group
Prepared for judging
Sam Horstman prepares Betsy, a cross-bred gilt born in January, for judging at the La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Steve Rundio
From Tribune files: La Crosse Interstate Fair through the years
2018: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Bo Langrehr makes eye contact with the judge as he drives his pig toward the judge in the senior division of the swine showmanship competition at the 2018 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
2018: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Libby Hlavacka, 17, of La Crosse sprays conditioner on her goat’s tail after giving her a shower and wrapping her ankles with gauze to prepare for the goat show at the 2018 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2017: La Crosse Interstate Fair
A team competes in the partner carry portion of the Super Farmer Olympics in 2017 at the La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2017: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Jenni Loging of Barre Mills walks with her son Gavin, 10, in a steady rain at the 2017 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2016: La Crosse Interstate Fair
A young fairgoer consoles his pig in the hog barn during the 2016 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Tobias Mann, Coulee Courier
2016: La Crosse Interstate Fair
A small crowd gathered to watch the horse pull at the 2016 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Benjamin Pierce, Coulee Courier
2016: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Avery Jostad, 9, of La Crosse, walks her Holstein heifer to the arena during the Junior Dairy Show at the 2016 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Peter Thomson photos, Lee Newspapers
2015: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Aly Cvikota, 10, with Brookside 4-H scratches her paint horse "Norman" before competing in the trail competition during the horse show at the 2015 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2015: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Sam Wetzel of La Crosse directs a pig into the judging area at the 2015 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Rory O’Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2015: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Lizzy Glandt, 12, a member of the Bangor Township 4-H club, coaches her border collie Caz during a practice for the Barn Hunt competition at the 2015 La Crosse Interstate Fair. Caz had to go through the hay bale tunnel at left to try to sniff out a 4-inch PVC pipe containing a rat in the other bales. Complicating his mission is the fact that two decoy pipes — one containing rat litter and the other, empty — are planted with the intent of distracting the dogs.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2014: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Avery Keys was one of the few people wearing sunglasses inside the horse barn at the 2014 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem. She was happy when her dad, Daryl, held her up so she could get a good look at one of the horses.
Michael Martin, Coulee Courier
2014: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Fair patrons, including Ann O'Donnell , right, of St. Joseph and her daughter Kiley, 3, ride down a slide on the midway at the 2014 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2014: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Jon Hoffman, 19, left, and his brother Jordan, 17, of West Salem guide their cross-breed pigs to Rowe Arena for the senior showmanship class during the junior swine show at the 2014 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2014: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Jenna Langrehr, 15, of West Salem washes her Guernsey spring calf, Nunie, at the 2014 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2014: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Ashlee Garbers snuggles with her Guernsey Spring Calf, Vanilla, at the 2014 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2013: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Alec Baumer, 19, of Mindoro, shears Witch, a Columbia Fall Ewe at the 2013 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
2013: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Kristie Langrehr of West Salem tries to coach Narnia, a 1-year-old Guernsey, into taking a drink of water at the 2013 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2012: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Cows are judged in the grades 11-13 showmanship class during the junior dairy show at the 2012 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2012: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Josie Rommel, 6, of Mindoro, watches the freshly hatched chicks in a display at the 2012 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Erik Daily, La Crosse Tribune
2011: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Drew and Brennon Anderson of Onalaska took a spin at the 2011 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Michael Martin, Coulee Courier
2011: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Joe Kruse, of the Franciscan Skemp Mayo Health Clinic, milks a goat during a milking contest at the 2011 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Rory O'Driscoll, La Crosse Tribune
2010: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Jeremy Anderson, 9, pushes his pig Shawn to the exhibition area at the 2010 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Jake Rajewsky, La Crosse Tribune
2009: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Ethan Jacobson 9, of Bangor brushes his pigs down before heading to the junrio swine judging at the La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Dick Riniker, La Crosse Tribune
2008: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Pat Lacey, a poultry judge from Neillsville, Wis., inspects a Sussex chicken during the junior poultry show inside the small animal barn at the 2008 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2008: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Annika Parry, 2, of West Salem watches newborn chicks inside the hatching incubator at the small animal barn during the the 2008 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2005: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Skynyrd, center, a single-comb black minorca rooster owned by Trey King of Holmen, lets out a crow during the Rooster Crowing Contest at the 2005 La Crosse Interstate Fair in West Salem as judge Ron Yanzer of Holmen , center, keeps tally.
Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune
2004: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Garett Heineck, 13, of Holmen gets a little help from his mother, Kris, as he shaves his Saanen goat for the dairy goat competition at the 2004 La Crosse Interstate Fair.
J.P. Schaller, Coulee News
1950s: La Crosse Interstate Fair
Fairgoers take in the sights, sounds and smells of the Interstate Fair midway in the early 1950s at what is now part of the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. In 1956, the city transferred the land to the state of Wisconsin, clearing the way for expansion east of East Avenue. The La Crosse Interstate Fair Association purchased land in West Salem, in the agricultural heart of the county, for the annual event. The grounds were designed by Gaylord R. Lewis, a nationally known design consultant of Findlay, Ohio. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
1941: La Crosse Interstate Fair
On horseback and holding an Old Style Lager flag, Brownie Beck leads harness racers during the 1941 La Crosse Interstate Fair in a photo taken by the late Gordon Feinberg (1915-1990) of La Crosse. At that time, the fairgrounds were located on and in the vicinity of what is now Memorial Field on the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse campus. Anyone with more information about this photo or wishing to donate photos of the Coulee Region may contact the La Crosse Public Library Archives at 608-789-7136.
Emily Pyrek
Riverfest, which began in 1983, returns for its 35th year July 4-7 at Riverside Park. Here’s a look back at some of our favorite photos that h…
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!