With winter behind us and summer on the horizon, the season of fairs, festivals and parades has begun. Whether you’re looking to hear your favorite musicians, hit the midway, attend a parade with the family or join the crowds at the speedway, the region has plenty to offer.

In June, local highlights include June Dairy Days in West Salem and Artspire at the Pump House in La Crosse.

Up the river in Winona, theater-lovers can head down to Winona, Minn., where the Great River Shakespeare Festival kicks off June 20 and runs through July, and lovers of classical music can catch the Minnesota Beethoven Festival, which begins June 25 and runs through July 16.

For those looking for a day trip destination, June will also bring Country Fest back to Cadott in Chippewa County, with a lineup including Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay and Joe Pardi.

The month closes out with Riverfest in La Crosse, which runs June 30-July 4.

May 26-28

Arcadia Broiler Days, Arcadia Lions Pavilion, 551 Memorial Park Dr., Arcadia, Wis. Featuring: Kiddie Parade at 11 a.m. Saturday; Grand Parade at 1:30 p.m. Sunday; carnival; tournaments. Information: broilerdays.com.

May 28

38th Annual John McCue Hobo Hootenanny, Leo and Leona’s Dancehall, W1436 WI-33, Newberg Corners, Wis Featuring: Irene Keenan Jr., John Ward and Jay Hoffman, Tim Eddy, John “Songbird” McCue. Cost: Free, donations welcome. Information: www.leoandleonas.com.

May 29

La Crosse Memorial Day observances: Parade begins at 9 a.m. at Sixth and Main streets, proceeding to West Avenue and Badger Street, ending at Oak Grove Cemetery; services at Campbell Cemetery (7 a.m.); Oak Grove Cemetery (10 a.m.); Woodlawn Cemetery (10:15 a.m.); Mormon Coulee Memorial Park (10:45 a.m.); French Island Cemetery (11 a.m.); Catholic Cemetery (11:15 a.m.); Riverside Park Band Shelter (11:15 a.m.); Gate of Heaven Cemetery (11:30 a.m.); and Jewish Cemetery (12:15 p.m.). See May 28 La Crosse Tribune ad for exact parade route and details.

Onalaska Memorial Day observances: Parade begins at 10 a.m. at American Legion Post 336, proceeding to Onalaska Cemetery Veterans Memorial; services at Onalaska Cemetery (immediately following the parade); Hauser Cemetery (10:45 a.m.); Asbury Cemetery, Bryce Prairie (11:15 a.m.).

Holmen memorial day observances: Parade begins at 9:30 a.m. at Holmen Middle School; ceremony to follow at 10 a.m. at Halfway Creek Park band shelter.

West Salem Memorial Day observances: Service at 10 a.m. in West Salem Village Park.

Bangor Memorial Day observances: Program at 9 a.m. at Bangor High School; ceremonies to follow at Fairview Cemetery, Bangor Catholic Cemetery, and cemeteries in Burns, Sand Creek, Rockland, Lower Fish Creek, Fish Creek Ridge and Middle Ridge.

Sparta Memorial Day observances: Breakfast at the VFW at 6:30 a.m.; parade begins at 10:30 a.m. traveling north on South Water Street, then east on Montgomery Street to Blyton Park; ceremony at the park to follow parade; American Legion Chicken Q at 11 a.m.

Coon Valley Memorial Day observances: Parade begins at 10:30 a.m. on Central Avenue; ceremonies at Koethe Cemetery (7:30 a.m.); Mormon Coulee Cemeteries (7:45 a.m.); St. Joseph Ridge Cemetery (8:15 a.m.); North Ridge Cemetery (8:30 a.m.); Esofea Cemetery (9:30 a.m.); and Coon Valley Lutheran Church Cemetery (10 a.m.).

June 2-4

June Dairy Days, Village Park, Hamilton and Mill streets, West Salem, Wis. Featuring: Parade at noon Saturday; live music; fireworks; family entertainment. Information: www.junedairydays.com.

June 3

Reggae Fest, Trempealeau Hotel, 11332 Main St., Trempealeau, Wis. Featuring: DJ Trichrome, The Lavender Project, Blind Baby Olin, TUGG. Cost: $20-27. www.trempealeauhotel.com/event/reggae-fest-2023.

Fire in the Shire Renaissance Festival, Main St., Alma, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 10 a.m.; historical demonstrations; live music. Information: www.explorealma.com/events/fire-in-the-shire.

Bacon Fest, Copeland Park, 1130 Copeland Dr., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Bacon eating contest at noon; food vendors; bacon samples. Cost: $20-$45, must purchase in advance. Information: www.lacrossetribune.evvnt.events/events/la-crosse-bacon-fest-6-3-2023

June 8-11

Butterfest, Memorial Park, corner of Rusk Ave. and Montgomery St., Sparta, Wis. Featuring: Parade at 12:30 p.m. Sunday; arts and crafts/flea market, carnival, car show. Cost: Free admission; buttons $3 in advance or $5 at the gate. www.spartabutterfest.com.

June 10

Artspire, Pump House Regional Art Center, 119 King St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Fine art fair and sale; live music; interactive arts; food trucks and beer garden. Cost: Free. Information: artspire.thepumphouse.org.

June 10-July 2

Newbourne Village Renaissance Festival, Eagle Ridge Festival Grounds, 2302 Nelson Road, Chippewa Falls, Wis. Featuring: Street theater and interactive characters; market; food vendors. Cost: $15 one-day adult admission; $10 one-day child and senior admission. Information: www.newbournevillage.com.

June 14-18

Steamboat Days, Levee Park, 1 Main St., Winona, Minn. Featuring: Kiddie Parade at 10 a.m. Friday; Grand Parade at noon Sunday; carnival; car show; craft fair. Cost: Buttons $5 in advance or $10 at the gate. Information: www.winonasteamboatdays.com.

June 18

Juneteenth celebration, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Live entertainment; Youth Fun Fair; tabling for local organizations; food vendors. Cost: Free. Information: juneteenthlaxwi.weebly.com.

June 20-July 30

Great River Shakespeare Festival, DuFresne Performing Arts Center, Winona State University, 450 Johnson St., Winona, Minn. Featuring: “As You Like It,” “Imbroglio,” “The Winter’s Tale,” “Callithump!” Cost: Ticket prices vary by performance. Information: grsf.org.

June 22-24

Country Fest, 24447 County Highway S, Cadott, Wis. Featuring: Zac Brown Band, Dan + Shay, Joe Pardi, Billy Currington. Cost: $159 three-day general admission; $95 one-day general admission. Information: www.countryfest.com.

Blue Ox Music Festival, The Pines Music Park, 5024 Crescent Ave., Eau Claire, Wis. Featuring: Pert Near Sandstone, The Avett Brothers, Sam Bush Band, Mike Gordon. Cost: $249 three-day general admission. Information: blueoxmusicfestival.com.

Budweiser Dairyland Super National Truck and Tractor Pull, Recreation Park, 1625 Butts Ave., Tomah, Wis. Featuring: Truck and tractor pulls; food; retail, commercial, and arts and crafts vendors. Cost: $115 season tickets; $45 one-day all-day tickets; $25 show admission. Information: tomahtractorpull.com.

June 23-24

Brownsville Days, Brownsville, Minn. Featuring: Parade at 1 p.m. Saturday; Chicken Q; family entertainment. Information: www.brownsvillemn.org/residents/brownsville-days.

June 24

Coon Creek Trout Fest, Veterans Memorial Park, Roosevelt St., Coon Valley, Wis. Featuring: Kids’ fishing 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; live music; raffle; villagewide rummage sales. Information: www.facebook.com/Coon-Creek-Trout-Fest-1115026855308522.

June 25-July 16

Minnesota Beethoven Festival, multiple locations, Winona, Minn. Featuring: Minnesota Orchestra, Joshua Bell, Sphynx Virtuosi, Jasmine Choi. Cost: Free to $40, varies by performance. Information: mnbeethovenfestival.org.

June 30-July 4

Riverfest, Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse, Wis. Featuring: Venetian Parade of Lights at 10 p.m. Saturday; live music; food vendors and beer tent; fireworks. Cost: Buttons $10 prior to June 30, then $15. Information: www.riverfestlacrosse.com.