Chippewa Falls celebrated with the Pure Water Days parade and RiverFest on Saturday. The Pure Water Days parade offered spectators more than 50 floats and entries for their entertainment.

The parade began at 1 p.m. Aug. 12 at the corner of North Bridge and Cedar Streets and traveled down to the corner of Bridge and Spring streets.

Spectators watched as fire trucks, marching bands, gymnasts, local organizations and schools paraded down Chippewa Falls’ main street in cars, trucks and homemade parade floats. Children gathered candy and other goodies from those marching in the parade handing out sweets and other treats.

9-year-old Michael Johnson held a bucket full of candy on the parade route.

“They throw us candy and we run out and pick it up. So we can eat it,” he said. “It’s free, which is awesome.”

Every parade has a theme and this year organizers chose Surfin’ USA. Many parade floats incorporated beach themes involving beach umbrellas, Hawaiian shirts and surfboards.

Nancy Gustafson of Hallie said she thought the surf theme was timely due to the deadly wildfires taking place in Maui, Hawaii.

“I know people surf everywhere but many of us associate surfing with Hawaii and I sort of think this is a good celebration of that place as they continue to battle those fires. Though today is a happy day and a celebration of Chippewa I can’t help but think about Hawaii too,” she said.

After the parade ended, RiverFest began at Riverfront Park. The event took place from 2-8 p.m.

RiverFest offered live music, nine food trucks, a beer garden, a KidZone with giant inflatables, caricaturists, a balloon twister, vendors, vintage antiques, original art, handmade collectibles, clothing and home decor.

IN PHOTOS: Pure Water Days, RiverFest 2023