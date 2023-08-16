From crossing the English Channel 44 times carrying troops and tanks to Ohama Beach and injured back to England during D-Day in World War II, to serving the Greek Navy for 36 years, and now finally making its way up the Mississippi River, the military sea transport vehicle LST-325 will dock in La Crosse for five days — allowing visitors to see a slice of American war history up close.

The LST-325 served the U.S. Navy during WWII and was designed to land battle-ready tanks, troops and supplies on enemy shores by raising its front end before hitting ground and lowering its ramp.

The ship survived the war and continued with arctic operations with the Military Sea Transportation Service, before it was given to the Greek Navy, which used it until the early 90s.

Then in 2000, a small group of American veterans made the month-long journey riding the ship back to the States, bringing the ship, its stories and history, back home.

Ken Rupp, Cruise Director for the USS LST Ship Memorial, called the ship the “Swiss army knife of the Navy” for its adaptable ability. Its eating area turns into a surgeon station, it holds enough fuel to refuel other ships at sea and its flat bottom even lets the ship navigate the Mississippi River.

“The Greeks will not scrap out a ship. They will literally park it and let it rot and fall apart on shore someplace,” Rupp said. “But there was a group of LST sailors that went over and brought it back.”

The U.S. built thousands of the ships. An LST, which stands for Landing Ship, Tank could unload 20 U.S. Sherman tanks on shore.

LST-325 is owned and operated by the nonprofit USS LST Ship Memorial and sits docked in Evansville, Indiana for 11 months out of the year. The ship tours the country educating visitors about the role of the LST in World War II, the Korean War and the Vietnam War.

“We want to show what the LST did — what the individuals went through that sailed the ship, tell the story about all the men and women that built the ship,” Rupp said. “It’s all part of the whole entire World War II heritage. It’s truly the greatest generation and it's not just the guys that went to war, it’s the people back home as well.”

If you go What: LST-325 docking When: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 - Sept. 4 Where: Riverside Park, La Crosse Tickets: Adults: $15 Children ages 6 to 17: $7.50 Information: www.lstmemorial.org

While docked at Riverside Park in La Crosse, the ship will be open daily from from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 31 to Sept. 4 with self-guided tours and people onboard to share the ship’s history.

Rupp said the ship's visit provides an opportunity where visitors don’t have to travel far to interact with history. While the ship has historical significance and is in museum quality, it’s still a fully operational ship cruising on its own power.

“We’re touching history,” Rupp said. “The story around the ship is tremendous and the more you hear about it the greater it gets.”

After the LST-325 sets sail from Evansville for its annual tour, the USS LST Ship Memorial website will broadcast the ship’s GPS location allowing people to follow its course to La Crosse.

Rupp said he’s excited for the ship’s La Crosse docking not only to educate people but to hear the stories of the ship’s visitors, especially people with histories tied to not only the ship but the battlefields the ship serviced.

“Everybody seems to walk onboard with their own story,” Rupp said. “And that is what’s kind of exciting about it.”