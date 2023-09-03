The Central Lutheran Church Child Care Center will celebrate 20 years of providing child care in the Winona area on Sept. 15 at Central Lutheran Church.

The community event will run from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will include family-friendly activities such a rabbit petting zoo sponsored by Winona County 4-H and a community vehicle display featuring emergency vehicles, a tow truck, a street sweeper and more.

Koo Koo Kangaroo will perform at 6:30 p.m. after the Magic of Isaiah at 5:15 p.m.

A meal of sloppy joes, chips, a banana and water will be available from the Steak Shop Catering food truck. Food ticks are $10 for individuals and $30 for a family of four.

Food tickets must be bought ahead of time and can be purchased at the Central Lutheran Church office or by emailing childcarecenter@centrallutheranchurch.org.