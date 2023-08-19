Part of what binds us together in our humanity is the gnawing deep inside us when we confront the uncomfortable — whether it be a job interview, health crisis, the airport TSA or any number of stressful situations. It’s called anxiety.

Along with its close cousin, depression, the duo robs us of our joy and wreaks havoc in our lives.

The Anxiety and Depression Association of America estimates that about a third of Americans will experience an anxiety disorder at some point in their lives.

I recently talked with a graduating senior, active in her school and ready to ship off to college next year. Everything’s rosy, right? Not so much. “Depression is definitely a problem,” she said, not only referring to herself but to her circle of friends as well. “I know a lot of people who struggle, and it’s definitely something I struggle with.”

“And a lot of people don’t even know they have it,” she said, adding that from her perspective, social media and advertising are toxic triggers. “You see a model and you think, ‘Why can’t I be like that?’ You start to spiral down, and it affects your mental health.”

Although raised in the church, she even began to doubt the existence of God. “If He really loved me, why am I in this mess?” she thought.

Pastor Dave Konkol of First Free Church in Onalaska has noted the trend. “I’ve seen a rising anxiety even among Christians,” he said. “And you have to ask, ‘What’s causing that?’”

From Konkol’s perspective, the general direction of society and the world seems to drive people to despair. He also blamed our institutions.

But there is hope. Fortunately for the young graduate, she leaned on her church youth group. Through peer support, she concluded that much of what she encountered were trials and tests.

“God wouldn’t have given me all that if he didn’t know I could pull through it,” she observed. And with His help, she did.

During his earthly ministry, Jesus clearly addressed the storms of life. “Don’t be anxious about your life,” he counseled. Why? The Apostle Peter explained when he wrote, “Cast all your anxiety on him, for He cares for you.” (I Peter 5:7)

The thought paraphrases Psalm 55:22 where God promises to sustain his people. The word sustain comes from an old Hebrew word meaning to nourish, support or help to endure. In other words, God offers us his hand. All we have to do is take it. That’s real hope.