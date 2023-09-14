While in the Quad Cities recently to photograph a friend’s wedding, my wife and I stayed overnight at a museum; well, sort of. The now bed and breakfast originally had been built as a home about 50 years after the American Revolution. The old carriage house still stands out back and much of the furniture harkens back to circa 1800s.

The proprietors, only the third owners in its storied history, shuffle about on walkers and canes. The entire setting is a nostalgic testimony to the passing of time.

Back in the 1970s, Jim Croce wrote a chart-topper called "Time in a Bottle," a song obviously about time but also about the importance of relationships. The refrain went, “There never seems to be enough time to do the things you want to do…” The lyrics were a veiled promise to his wife and unborn child that that he would spend more time with them in the future. It was ominously prescient. Less than three years later he was killed in a plane crash.

The irony about time is that while it's ours to freely use, we never really know how much we’ve been given to spend.

The Bible says a lot about using time wisely. Both in our relationships with one another and with God. It teaches that the wisest use of our time, however, is to cultivate a relationship with God himself. God even sent an invitation through the prophet Isaiah. “Turn to me and be saved, all the ends of the earth. I am God and there is no other,” (Isaiah 45:22.)

But a few chapters later, Isaiah reminds us that time is of the essence. “Seek the Lord while he may be found, call upon him while he is near,” Isaiah urges.

In 1893, another musician, James Milton Black also wrote a song about time. Overcome by grief at the death of one of his Sunday school children, he allegedly penned the words to "When the Roll is Called up Yonder."

“When the trumpet of the Lord shall sound and time shall be no more,

And the morning breaks eternal bright and fair.

All the saved on earth shall gather over on the other shore.

When the roll is called up yonder, I’ll be there.”

Time passes. Generations come and go. But eternity's forever. And according to the Bible, once time passes, so does the opportunity to know God. Based on that teaching, getting to know God seems to be a pretty good use of our time.