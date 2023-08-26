Seventy-five years ago, the Jewish people of La Crosse marched the Torah down Main Street in a parade to welcome its current resting place – the synagogue of the Congregation Sons of Abraham – where the scrolls are still read today.

A Jewish congregation has been active in La Crosse for over 150 years, occupying different spaces — mostly converted homes — for prayer service across the city. The members have been active in elected office, interfaith philanthropic endeavors and other community efforts.

“If you have a community that’s 150 years old, and this latest building from 1948, we’re custodians of a small portion of a very long history,” said Brian Serle, rabbi for the congregation. “My role is to help usher that along and keep it safe.”

A celebration will take place Sunday at the temple at 1820 Main St., with a barbeque, live music, folk dancing, a “Dunk the Rabbi” tank and time capsule placed for the future.

Mayor Mitch Reynolds will declare Sunday as Congregation Sons of Abraham Day with a proclamation.

Congregation members participate in key roles in the community, including elected office at the county and city level, as well as share community values of commitment to prosperity, health, collective wisdom and the forward success of La Crosse, the proclamation reads.

The congregation is the only one in Driftless region, providing religious connection for people from as far away as Winona, Lanesboro and Viroqua.

Because it is the only congregation and synagogue, Serle said they accommodate a wide range of Jewish denominations from reform to more conservatively religious members.

Changing congregation

Over the century and a half of Jewish community, much has changed in the congregation. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Shabbat services on Friday night and Saturday morning shifted to Zoom.

The congregation has kept up with streaming services so it’s accessible for far away congregants or older folks, Serle said. On most Shabbat mornings, there will be people both in synagogue and online for the service.

There are also more interfaith families than ever before, with at least half of the congregation’s families being interfaith, according to Serle.

Serle said these families appreciate the congregation and Torah school as a way for their children to learn about Jewish traditions, customs and text, as well as other Jewish kids.

The Jewish population is constantly changing and evolving in La Crosse due to the influx of students and industries.

“We’ve had that constant refreshing of our population,” Serle said. “Older people have died or moved away to be near their grandchildren. We lost some people, but what’s great about this town is there’s a lot of employers here, large companies and three colleges that attract people from other places.”

Interfaith connection

Since moving to the area four years ago, Serle has preached at more thanb 30 churches in the area to teach about Judaism and the practices.

Other faiths, churches and schools have asked the rabbi to teach or preach, which was a welcomed surprise for Serle.

“I started getting calls, ‘Rabbi, my Sunday School here at Faith Lutheran would like to come visit your synagogue on Sunday,’ even comparative religions class at Viterbo wanted to bring me in for a two-hour discussion of what Judaism is,” Serle said.

Serle has also been amazed, and actively involved in, interfaith community and philanthropic work, such as Mobile Meals, Hunger Walk and the La Crosse County Jail Ministry.

Together, the faith groups have worked on issues such as hunger and homelessness. As part of the Jail Ministry, Serle and other faith leaders have helped formerly incarcerated people apply for jobs, prepare for and take to job interviews.

“It’s really been very rewarding. The interfaith community is really committed to making a difference,” Serle said. “We’ve been a strong part of the community for a long time, since the city was founded.”