The public will have the chance to venerate the arm of St. Jude on Friday at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in La Crosse.

Treasures of the Church director Father Carlos Martins, who is also a well-known exorcist and shares his stories on the popular podcast "The Exorcist Files," is traveling the country with the relic during a tour that will include stops in 100 cities.

The arm is the "largest relic of an apostle outside of Europe," said Becket Ghioto, the shrine's director of communications.

"The arm of St. Jude is special, because St. Jude is the patron saint of impossible cases. Many people seek his intercession all the time," Ghioto said.

Ghioto said that at each place the arm has stopped, thousands of people have come to venerate it.

"For Catholics, venerating is very important," Ghioto said. "It's not about praying to the saint as we pray to Jesus. It's about asking the saint's intercession or prayers for us the way we would ask a brother or sister or friend to pray for us. So that's the importance of this relic coming here."

Ghioto said that the staff at the shrine are very excited for the visit.

The relic will be in the shrine's crypt and available for venerating from 1 to 9 p.m. Friday.

Martins will offer Mass in honor of St. Jude at 6 p.m. in the shrine's church.

