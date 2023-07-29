Seven Winona area Christian congregations will gather Sunday for a shared, outdoor worship service at Unity Park in Winona.

Starting at 9:30 a.m. July 30, the churches of 1st Congregational Church, Faith Lutheran Church, Grace Presbyterian Church, Central Lutheran Church, Homer United Methodist Church, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church and the Wesley United Methodist Church will join their congregations together for a rare outdoor service.

While churches in the Winona community sharing a service is nothing new, most shared worship services are served for special holidays or vigils to support the community.

Pastor at 1st Congregational Church Rev. Danielle Bartz said she believes this is the first time this group of seven churches have come together for a Sunday morning service. She said it’s fitting the service is being held at Unity Park.

“The clergy of these congregations often collaborate and offer one another collegial support,” Bartz said. “We are excited that these vital relationships will be extended to the congregations we serve.”

Sunday’s service will be in the Taizé style, a form or worship that includes simple music, scripture and moments of silence and reflection.

Holy Communion will be offered and anyone present may participate regardless of their affiliation.

A cash offering will be received for Winona Volunteer Services.

“There is a lot more that unites us than divides us,” said Rev. Rachel Rosendahl of Grace Presbyterian Church. “This worship service will be an opportunity to celebrate that.”

Anyone may attend the worship service and should bring a chair and dress for the weather.

In the case of inclement weather, the service will be moved to the sanctuary of Wesley United Methodist Church.