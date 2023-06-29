Riverfest 2023 promises not only five days of music, including a performance by local star Carlie Hanson, but fun and entertainment for families and friends from Friday to Tuesday in La Crosse.

DJ Olbrys, Riverfest’s media director and past president, said the festival has a bit of everything, including the backdrop of the Mississippi River.

“You’re probably only 20 feet away from the river and you can’t beat the view,” Olbrys said. “Our schedule is so full that people always have something to come see and do. There’s activities for everybody in the family, whether you’re an adult that wants to come and watch some music or you want to bring the kids.”

Apart from the many stage acts, the festival features family comedy shows, magic acts, pro wrestling and a gaming truck all capped off with the Kwik Trip & Chad Erickson Memorial Fireworks Extravaganza on Tuesday night.

If you go What: Riverfest When: 11 a.m. to midnight June 30 - July 4 Where: Riverside Park, 100 State St., La Crosse Price: $10 button for all five days, price increases to $15 after June 29 Information: www.riverfestlacrosse.com

Olbrys is a second generation director for Riverfest and remembers his dad working with the festival when it was just starting.

“It’s nice to be a part of it now. And we’re still here, continuing what was started back in 1983,” Olbrys said. “A lot has changed but yet, a lot is the same. It’s still geared toward families and having stuff for them to do over the Fourth of July.”

The festival originated as a way to both share music and celebrate the Fourth of July. Olbrys said over the years Riverfest has grown to give back to those who serve in the armed forces.

“Over the years, we’ve definitely made sure to include our veterans and active military,” Olbrys said. “So on the Fourth of July this year, we’re calling it Military Appreciation Day so all military get in for free. We have a military button, and also have military bands performing.”

To recognize the event’s 40th year, organizers lined up three national acts for the weekend. Cooper Alan will perform at 10 p.m. Friday, Carlie Hanson at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 38 Special at 10 p.m. Sunday.

Carlie Hanson, originally from Onalaska, is back performing locally after she moved to Los Angeles where she signed a contract with Warner Records, and most recently released a song and music video with The Chainsmokers.

“She’s definitely moving up pretty quick,” Olbrys said. “Talking about it with friends in the area, everybody knows who Carlie Hanson is, and is definitely excited to come and see her perform.”

Music and entertainment isn’t the only draw to Riverfest, Olbrys said. Food also is a prominent feature. The festival will have 16 food trucks at Riverside Park in La Crosse.

The festival couldn’t happen without the work of many volunteers, Olbrys said, who come from different volunteer organizations throughout the region.

“As a way to thank them, we donate back to their groups to help support them as well,” Olbrys said. “That’s been going on since the start and it’s added up over the years.”

Riverfest has donated over $1.1 million to local charities and organizations.

Main stage acts Friday 6 p.m. Country Line Drive 8 p.m. The Pat Watters Band 10 p.m. Cooper Alan Saturday 7:30 p.m. Carlie Hanson 9 p.m. Boogie and the Yo-Yoz Sunday 7 p.m. Caminos 8:30 p.m. Last Call 10 p.m. 38 Special Monday 6 p.m. Junk FM 9 p.m. Failure To Launch Tuesday 6 p.m. High & Mighty 9 p.m. The Remainders 10 p.m. Kwik Trip & Chad Erickson Memorial Fireworks Extravaganza For a full entertainment schedule, go to www.riverfestlacrosse.com/2023schedule