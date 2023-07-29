Jazz in the Park explores the music of regional artists, band leaders and composers.

Headlining this week’s 7 p.m. program at Riverside Park is state resident and internationally loved entertainer Steven March-Tormé. He sings in both the jazz and pop realms. March-Tormé is an entertainer with experience in movies, TV and performances with entertainers including Liza Minnelli and Diane Schuur. His repertoire for this event will be drawn from his own library as well as that of his famous father, Mel Tormé.

At Sunday’s show he will perform with the full 18-piece La Crosse Jazz Orchestra as well as a dektette. A special duo performance of “Hit The Road Jack” will be with bassist Karyn Quinn. Other selections include “Just One of Those Things” and “Town Without Pity” with the full band. From the Mel Tormé 10-piece book you’ll hear “On The Street Where You Live” and “Sweet Georgia Brown.”

The concert marks the return of NYC pianist Dave Marck. Marck will be featured on a kicking version of “Blues for Stu.” Trumpet artist Brent Turney from Stevens Point will sail over the band on “You Go To My Head.” “The Lambeau Leap” from composer Fred Sturm will bring the season to a fitting close.