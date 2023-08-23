A historic country music group will perform in La Crosse next month when the Oak Ridge Boys make a stop at the Viterbo University Fine Arts Center while on their Front Porch Singin’ Tour.

With accolades that include nine Grammys, two American Music Awards, and a place in the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, the Oak Ridge Boys have been singing together for 50 years.

Known for shows that emit high-energy, the Oak Ridge Boys will perform many songs from their gold and platinum albums like “Elvira,” “Bobbie Sue,” and “Dream On” while also sharing songs from their latest album "Front Porch Singin.’"

Bass singer for the band Richard Sterban, who celebrated his 50th year with the band in October, said the group’s longevity comes from more than just successful albums.

If you go What: Oak Ridge Boys concert When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 Where: Viterbo University Fine Arts Center Main Theatre, 929 Jackson St., La Crosse Price: Main Floor/Lower Balcony: $69, Upper Balcony: $59 Tickets: viterbo.edu/events/oak-ridge/boys

“The relationship between us is a very important factor. Each guy in our group is different and brings something different to the table,” Sterban said. “I think we all realized that we needed each other, so we learned to pull together as a team, as a true brotherhood. And, over the years, we became the very best of friends.”

The group that eventually became the Oak Ridge Boys was founded in 1943 as the Georgia Clodhoppers in Knoxville, Tennessee and sang Southern gospel music for staff members and their families during World War II at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory.

After singing there so often, the group changed their name to the Oak Ridge Quartet before eventually changing it to the Oak Ridge Boys and focusing on country music. In the mid-1960s the band’s current members started to join with Duane Allen on lead vocals and William Lee Golden singing baritone.

Then in the early-1970s, the group's two other current members joined with Sterban on the bass line followed by Joe Bonsall on tenor.

Sterban said the group's history is important and shared when they are on stage.

“We have a history like no other act and that’s something that kind of propels us on,” Sterban said. “We also love the creative process — going to the studio and recording new music. It puts new life and new energy into us”

Since the group was not able to perform during the COVID-19 pandemic, Sterban said he and his fellow members are “champing at the bit” to get back on stage and make up for lost time.

“When you walk out onto the stage and immediately the people go crazy, if you’re an entertainer, you get a feeling that’s hard to describe but makes you want to do the best you possibly can for the audience,” Sterban said. “I think one of the most gratifying things to us is that we are, I think, passed down from generation to generation.”

Sterban said the mixture of both a young and older audience shows the impact the group’s music has had.

“We are really excited about coming up to La Crosse. We have a lot of fans and made a lot of friends in the area over the years,” Sterban said. “In general, it’s going to be a great night of country music.”