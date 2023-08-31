Juno Award-winning Americana and blues artist Ray Bonneville will perform Sept. 16 at the Winona Art Center.

The Canadian-born Bonneville, who now lives in Austin, Texas, will make his way back to Winona and share his gritty narratives and storytelling, soulful guitar and harmonica.

Bonneville said his music has always been inspired by life, people who live on the edge of society and human emotion.

If you go What: Ray Bonneville performance When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 Where: Winona Arts Center, 228 E. Fifth St., Winona Tickets: $20 in advance, $25 at the door; tickets can be purchased at Hardt's Music in Winona or online at www.winonaarts.org/concerts

“I write for the listener — always having them in mind,” Bonneville said. “Because I want to share my view and I want people to be able to get something from it.”

Sporting two newly released singles, “On the Blind Side” and “The Way It Was Before,” with an album release coming up in October, Bonneville said fans should expect a sneak peak at the new album.

“While the two singles are out already, I’ll be playing more new songs even though the record’s not out yet,” Bonneville said. “I’ll get more familiar playing them live because in the studio it’s a different thing.”

With over 30 years experience in the music industry — releasing albums, winning awards and performing — Bonneville said his shows remain spontaneous.

“I like to have a conversation with the crowd. I like that we’re all there together and it’s not I’m just the entertainer and you’re the audience. We’re here together,” Bonneville said. “I’m happy to be playing a song live because it’s going to be spontaneous and different.”

Known for his storytelling in songs, Bonneville said he gains inspiration and influence from everywhere, especially his time in New Orleans, where blues music reigns supreme.

“It’s not about geography; it’s about people — no matter what language they speak, what country they live in or what customs are in that country. It’s still basic human emotions I’m writing about,” Bonneville said. “When I lived in New Orleans in the '80s, that place had such infectious music so I learned a lot and I learned a lot about taking my time and the importance of the silence between notes.”

Bonneville last performed in Winona in 2014. Still in his first couple short tours since the end of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bonneville said he looks forward to returning to Winona, seeing the bluffs and the Mississippi River.

“I’m so glad to be on the road again and going out and meeting people,” Bonneville said. “It’s still quite exciting to be back because a lot of us didn’t even know if we’d ever tour again.”