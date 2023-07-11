Plenty of aspiring musicians these days have learned that a good way to launch a music career, start building a fan base and eventually have a future in music is to start posting their songs and videos on social media.

Some musicians are getting quite strategic in attracting fans online and directing them to their videos or songs posted on streaming services. Generate enough streams and there’s a reasonable chance music publishers, managers, booking agents, record labels and other professionals will notice and come calling.

That’s what happened for country artist Warren Zeiders, who now has a major label deal with Warner Bros. Records, is touring nationwide with a band and is poised to take the next step with his Warner Bros. debut album, “Pretty Little Poison,” planned for release in late August.

But Zeiders, who will perform Friday at Country Boom in West Salem, didn’t get to this point by following some carefully crafted strategy. Go back a few years and music wasn’t even on his radar as a career possibility. In fact, as 2019 was heading toward 2020 and the COVID pandemic, Zeiders’ life was at an inflection point.

For the preceding dozen years, he had played lacrosse, a path that took him to playing the sport at Penn State University. But after sustaining seven concussions, Zeiders decided to quit the sport. Now he was at home with his parents with only vague ideas about what kind of career he might pursue.

“Being an extrovert, I was always thinking I was going into the field of sales one day,” Zeiders said in a recent phone interview. “I just loved working with people and that was something I always had a knack for, just connecting with people.”

Yes, Zeiders, 24, had been playing guitar since sixth grade, but at that point, he had never played a show, much less written a song. But one night before the pandemic shutdown, he and his parents were at a restaurant where a woman was singing and playing guitar. At one point, she asked the crowd if there were any song requests. Zeiders piped up.

“I think it was ‘Beautiful Crazy’ by Luke (Combs),” he said. “I love that song.”

The singer knew the song, but not how to play it, so Zeiders offered to borrow her guitar and play it with her. The crowd responded.

“I always like to say about that story that I feel as if an angel put a hand on my shoulder,” Zeiders said. “I had an out-of-body experience. I had never performed in front of people. And it was just something that took over me.”

It wasn’t long after that first taste of playing live that, with urging from some friends – and with time to kill during COVID – Zeiders began recording videos of him playing cover songs and posting those to TikTok and Instagram.

The videos caught on quickly, and soon Zeiders’ streaming numbers grew well into the millions. Along the way, some of his followers started asking Zeiders to post original songs. There was only one problem with those requests. He had never written a song.

But in a case of good timing, a Nashville based artist manager, Charly Salvatore had been reaching out to Zeiders. The two connected and decided to try working together. Salvatore arranged a first writing session for Zeiders and that session produced the song “Ride the Lightning.”

Zeiders filmed a solo acoustic performance of the song, posted it online and saw it become an internet hit. Over the ensuing months, Zeiders scheduled more songwriting sessions, and continued to post more original tunes, including “Wild Horse,” “One Hell of an Angel” and “Up to No Good,” all the way up to his current single, “Ride It Hard,” a hard-rocking collaboration with hip-hop artist Sueco.

Along the way, Zeiders compiled his original songs and some of his covers on several self-released collections, including the “717 Tapes” EP, the “717 Tapes, Vol. 2” EP and his “Acoustic Covers” album. Many of the songs remained in their original solo acoustic form, but even in those settings, Zeiders’ influences from country and hard rock were apparent in the raw, edgy feel of the songs. What also came through was the authenticity in his lyrics, which offer a window into Zeiders’ outgoing, somewhat rebellious personality.

Lately, Zeiders has been busy finishing “Pretty Little Poison” and readying the album for release.

While he awaits the release of that album, Zeiders is on tour and enjoying reinventing songs he recorded solo acoustic or with minimal additional instrumentation as he tours with his full plugged-in band.

“I think that it’s cool because being with my band and being out on the road, we get to put our own spin and our own interpretation onto music I did record acoustically,” Zeiders said. “I think that really, for me, that is the beauty behind live shows. And I think being in country music and having a love for rock and roll, too, and that authenticity behind it all, people are showing up to see a live performance. So in my interpretation and my reality, I like putting my own twists and spins, whether it’s a longer chorus, whether it’s just a completely different ensemble for the song.”