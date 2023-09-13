The first concert in the 2023–24 Viterbo University Out of Our Minds Chamber Series will feature Polish cellist Magdalena Sas, pianist Mary Ellen Haupert, and violinist Michelle Lee Elliot. Their program, “Le Grand Tango,” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 in Viterbo’s Fine Arts Center Nola Starling Recital Hall. The concert is free and open to the public.

The program features Brahms’ Sonata for Cello and Piano in E Minor, Op. 38 and Piazzolla’s “Le Grand Tango.” Elliott will join Sas and Haupert in a performance of Amanda Maier-Röntgen’s Trio in E-flat Major.

A prize winner at international competitions, Sas performs across Europe, Asia and the Americas, and appeared in renowned concert halls such as Musikverein and Konzerthaus in Vienna, BOZAR in Brussels, Witold Lutoslawski Studio in Warsaw, and NCPA in Mumbai. Sas presented masterclasses and workshops across the globe in collaboration with MusAid Organization, El Sistema, Global Leaders Program, International Cello Institute, Mehli Mehta Music Foundation and Antigua & Barbuda Youth Symphony Orchestras, to mention a few.

She is an adjunct professor of music at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and the founder and director of the Third Coast Chamber Collective, a group focused on promoting the transformative power of chamber music through educational, collaborative, and commissioning outreach projects.

Other performers on this year’s series include Romanian flutist Iva Ugrcic performing works by women composers (Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.), the Artaria String Quartet performing all of Bartok’s string quartets (Jan. 7, 14, 21, 2024, at 3 p.m.), Druzhba Trio with Mary Ellen Haupert performing piano quartets by Mahler and Brahms (Feb. 11, 2024, at 3 p.m.,) and the Two Sisters Trio and Ann Schoenecker performing works by French composers (April 13, 2024, at 7:30 p.m.).

The Bartok series is a ticketed event (contact the Viterbo box office at 608-796-3100 or visit www.viterbo.edu/tickets) but all other concerts are free and open to the public. There will be a free will offering.