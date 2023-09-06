It's undeniable that many pet owners treasure their furry companions and shower them with love, attention and the best food and treats. Despite this affection, an alarming number of pets we see are not receiving adequate dental care.

It's a pattern that's not unique to our region. The American Veterinary Medical Association reports that around 70% of cats and 80% of dogs show signs of oral disease by age 3, revealing a significant gap in comprehensive pet care.

It's alarming because dental care — and the lack thereof — can have serious consequences for pets' long-term health.

"Dental health is closely linked with overall health," said veterinarian Nicole Azene, co-owner of Onalaska Animal Hospital. "Periodontal disease, the inflammation or infection of the tissues surrounding the tooth, can lead to pain, tooth loss and even systemic infections in severe cases. A pet's mouth acts as the gateway to its body, and harmful bacteria can easily enter the bloodstream through unhealthy gums, potentially affecting vital organs like the heart, liver and kidneys."

Overlooking pets' dental care can lead to the same issues humans face, including pain, discomfort and tooth loss. But our animals can't speak to tell us when they're aching. Many pets, especially cats, are experts at hiding pain, which means that by the time you notice something's wrong, the condition may have significantly progressed.

According to Azene, one tell-tale sign of tooth pain and dental issues is a loss of appetite. "Dental issues can make it difficult for pets to eat, so they may lose weight, become lethargic, or show less enthusiasm during meals."

Other signs include bad breath, discolored teeth, red or swollen gums and drooling. Your pet may also paw at their mouth, chatter or grind their teeth, and you may see swelling or a lump in your pet's mouth. Any of these signs indicate it's time to consult with a veterinarian.

"Untreated dental issues can lead to heart, kidney and liver disease, not to mention respiratory infections like pneumonia, blood and bone infections. They can even increase a pet's risk of developing oral cancer, which can metastasize to other parts of the body," said Azene. "As with humans, preventative care is best."

Preventative care means feeding your pet a healthy diet and daily brushing. While brushing may seem daunting at first, patience, persistence and pet-specific toothpaste and brushes can get you into a daily routine in no time.

Also, be sure to schedule regular checkups. Annual dental checkups and cleanings with your veterinarian can help detect early signs of problems.

Adding dental products to their food and drinking water can also help. Azene recommends following the guidelines from the Veterinary Oral Health Council at vhoc.org. There you can also find treats, toothbrushes, toothpaste and other products that promote a healthy mouth.

Our pets rely on us for their well-being, and their dental health should be as much a priority as their diet, exercise, and regular vet checkups. A proactive approach towards pet dental care not only ensures a happier, pain-free mouth but also contributes significantly to our pets' overall health, longevity and well-being.