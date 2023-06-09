It has been 15 months since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine, and the devastation continues as causalities mount and the death toll of Ukrainian civilians nears 9,000, including some 500 youth, and soldier fatalities approach an estimated 17,500.

Millions of residents fled Ukraine within the first year of the war, and many of those who remain are living in damaged dwellings with inadequate electricity and water and struggling to access healthcare and education.

“The war changed our lives completely,” said Veronika Lemishenko of Kharkiv, Ukraine. “We can’t make plans for the future, we can’t go home and feel safe there, we can’t work as before. Besides visible changes there is a huge shock which is still in our consciousness and subconscious every minute. So many Ukrainian people lost not only their homes and everyday life but lost a beloved one — a parent, a wife, a husband, but the worst, a child.”

If you go: What: Veronika Lemishenko harp concert for Ukraine relief When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16 Where: Cappella Performing Arts Center, 721 King St. Cost: Donations encouraged

For Lemishenko, who has for the past five years supported volunteer organizations, animal shelters, medical institutions and youth causes through her eponymous charitable foundation, fundraising for her neighbors and community has become a commitment. A renowned harpist and director of the Glowing Harp competition and festival, Lemishenko is using her musical gift to raise funds for Ukrainian organizations, including music academies, schools and libraries, as well as direct aid for victims of war.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 16, Lemishenko will perform a benefit concert at the Cappella Performing Arts Center, with La Crosse organist Trevor DuPey accompanying her for several pieces.

“That’s humanity,” Lemishenko said of her dedication to philanthropy. “If we care for children, if we care for every little life, we have a future, we have a light in our hearts. And that’s what helps us to go through the war all together.”

Lemishenko was just 7 years old when she took up the harp, an instrument with which she had “a very natural connection from the very beginning.”

“I was very lucky with my teachers and supportive parents,” said Lemishenko. “Thanks to that the harp speaks not only to me, but together we can talk to the audience to share the music and emotions.”

Lemishenko has won harp competitions across Europe and Asia, served on the boards of the World Harp Congress and European Union of Music Competitions for Youth, performed in music festivals in Portugal, Switzerland and France and played on international stages both as a solo artist and as part of an orchestra. The Veronika Lemishenko Charitable Foundation was originally founded to promote the harp and support harpists and composers and collaborated with the Glowing Harp competition group. When the war on Ukraine erupted in February 2022, the Foundation began allocating funds toward Ukrainian relief.

To expand the reach of the Foundation, Lemishenko is embarking on her first tour in the U.S., and, after being contacted by La Crosse resident and harp enthusiast Allan Beatty, will bring her talent to the Coulee Region.

“I asked her if she would ever come to the U.S. and she immediately responded and said she was coming to Minneapolis in June,” said Beatty, who also plays the harp and has coordinated other concerts with fellow members of the area Heart Strings Harp Circle. “So I got busy. I have great sympathies and concerns about what is going on in the Ukraine so I’m glad to facilitate some way of providing financial relief to people there.”

Lemishenko calls the connection “a truly miracle coincidence.”

“We’ve collected a lot (of funds for Ukraine) particularly by giving benefit recitals and master classes all around Europe thanks to musical connections we made with the Glowing Harp competition,” said Lemishenko, who received the email from Beatty as the Glowing Harp group was planning the U.S. concert schedule. “The timing and location turned out to be perfect… Allan managed everything fantastically in a very short period of time. I’m so grateful and so much looking forward to coming here to play.”

The response to the upcoming benefit concert has been enthusiastic.

“I think for a lot of people it is an immediate ‘yes’ for two reasons,” Beatty said. “The artistic as well as the international humanitarian side.”

Lemishenko, Beatty said, is a “world class, very high caliber” musician and he hopes the concert will introduce more people to the instrument and encourage young talent. Any amount given to the Foundation, he believes, will be greatly appreciated.

“It is amazing how many people are helping and supporting Ukraine,” Lemishenko said.

Asked how she has remained resilient in the face of the tragedy, Lemishenko has no confident response. The trauma is ongoing, but the harp is her conduit to helping her country.

“I think the war made an unreversed changes in our minds, smaller or deeper depending of what or who you have lost,” said Lemishenko. “Or still can in the future — the war is not over.”