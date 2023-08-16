While kids are trying to make the most of every minute they have left of summer vacation, now is the time to begin to reacclimate them to a normal school-time sleep schedule so when that first day arrives, they aren’t in for a rude awakening.

According to Erica Neumeister, a nurse practitioner in the sleep department at Gundersen Health System, the first step for parents is knowing how much sleep their child needs. For preschoolers, it’s recommended they get 10-13 hours of sleep each night; for school-age children, 9-10 hours; and for teenagers, 8-10 hours.

Creating a routine can be important in helping kids meet those targets. About an hour before bedtime, limit the use of electronics, which can emit blue rays and suppress the body’s ability to release melatonin, the hormone that makes us tired.

“Think about quiet activities in that last hour before bedtime like a warm shower or bath, brushing our teeth, washing our face, reading together or individually, or journaling or mediation,” Neumeister said. “Then think about creating a proper sleep environment for our children.”

That includes a dark and quiet bedroom and a bed that’s used for only sleeping, not doing homework or playing video games on.

Neumeister says beginning the changes a couple weeks before the first day will help children ease back into the school year schedule. Try putting kids to bed about 15 minutes earlier every few days, then waking them up the next morning 15 minutes earlier until they’re used to the time they need to wake up for school.

Studies show that kids who don’t get the proper amount of sleep lack focus and memory retention and their overall quality of health isn’t as good. And Neumeister says not to rely on naps to get your child through the day. Anything longer than 30 minutes could affect their sleep quality at night and may be a sign of possible sleep concerns.

Should your child lay awake in better longer than 30 minutes, don’t force them to stay in bed. Rather, have them do a quiet activity until they appear tired enough to try again. And if that still doesn’t work, Neumeister suggests contacting your physician.