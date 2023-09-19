Grilled balsamic mushrooms

Makes 4 servings

• 2 portobello mushroom caps

• 1 (8 ounce) package of fresh cremini mushrooms

• ¼ cup balsamic vinegar

• 2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

• 2 tbsp. chopped basil

• 1 tbsp. dijon mustard

• 1 tbsp. chopped garlic

• 2 tsp. chopped thyme

• ¼ tsp. crushed red pepper

• ½ tsp. of salt

Instructions

1. Use a spoon to scrape off brown gills from underside of portobello caps; discard. Cut the portobellos and creminis into 1 1/2-inch pieces.

2. Whisk vinegar, oil, basil, mustard, garlic, thyme, crushed red pepper and salt together in a large bowl. Add the mushrooms; cover and let marinate at room temperature for 30 minutes. Thread onto 4 (12-inch) metal skewers. (If using wooden skewers, soak in water for 30 minutes before using.)

3. Preheat grill to medium-high (400-450°F). Use tongs to dip a paper towel in oil and oil the grill grates. Place the skewers on the oiled grates; grill, uncovered and turning occasionally, until the mushrooms are tender and lightly charred, 2 to 3 minutes per side.

4. Serve the mushrooms on the skewers or remove them from the skewers and transfer to a large plate. Sprinkle with chopped basil, if desired.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 110 calories, 7g fat, 8g carbohydrate, 3g protein, 340mg sodium

Mushroom-spinach scrambled eggs

Makes 1 serving

• ½ tbsp. olive oil

• ¼ cup onions

• 1 ½ cups thin sliced mushrooms

• ½ cups fresh spinach

• 2 large eggs

• 1 large egg whites

• 1 tsp. water

• Kosher salt and black pepper (optional)

• 2 tbsp. shredded cheese (optional)

Instructions

1. In a small bowl, whisk eggs, egg whites, 1 tbsp water, 1/8 tsp salt and pepper until blended.

2. In a medium nonstick skillet, heat oil over medium heat.

3. Add onions and cook until tender (3-4 minutes).

4. Add mushrooms and cook and stir 3-4 minutes until tender. Add spinach; cook and stir until wilted.

5. Add egg mixture; cook and stir until eggs are thickened and no liquid egg remains. If you want to add cheese, add into the eggs.

Nutrition Facts Per Serving: 271 calories, 17g fat, 10g carbohydrate, 21.5g protein, 2.5g fiber, 220mg sodium