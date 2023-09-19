Recently, mushrooms seem to be popping up everywhere. And no, I am not just referring to morels, which are a seasonal delicacy in the mushroom world. There are many popular products on the market today that incorporate functional mushrooms, and coffee is one of them. Here is what you need to know:
What are functional mushrooms?
Functional mushrooms are mushrooms believed to support your health beyond their naturally occurring nutritional properties.
Mushroom coffee – what is it?
Mushroom coffee is simply coffee with functional mushrooms mixed in. The first thought for most is, “This can’t possibly taste good.” But many find that mushroom coffee tastes pretty similar to regular coffee. It can be purchased as grounds, instant packets, pods or pre-made lattes. The mushroom types most often used include reishi, chaga, lion’s mane and cordycep.
People are also reading…
Mushroom coffee is a popular wellness trend because of its claims to decreasing stress, lowering inflammation, boosting the immune system and improving memory and sleep, just to list a few of the many supposed benefits. Unfortunately, there is little to no research that proves such claims to be true, and the overall safety of functional mushrooms is yet to be confirmed. It is important to know that some mushrooms may even be harmful to people with certain medical conditions, such as bleeding disorders or for those taking immunosuppressants.
What about health benefits of regular mushrooms (the kind you commonly find in the grocery store)?
In comparison to functional mushrooms, the mushrooms you often see in the produce section of grocery stores have well-documented health benefits. These mushroom varieties include portobello, oyster, button and shiitake, and they are very nutrient dense. They tend to be good sources of Vitamin D, zinc, selenium, copper, thiamin, magnesium and phosphorus. Mushrooms also contain antioxidants which positively impact the immune system. Antioxidants have been known to prevent and delay some types of cell damage and are found abundantly in fruits and veggies. This is one of many reasons to include a wide variety of fruits and vegetables in your diet.
What are the drawbacks?
There are a few potential drawbacks to mushroom coffee. For example, you will likely pay extra to have your coffee infused with mushrooms. Also, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration doesn’t approve claims or labels on supplements before they are marketed, meaning the ingredients and amounts listed on mushroom coffee may or may not be accurate. Another drawback is limited research providing solid evidence for risks and benefits of using medicinal mushrooms. Lastly, some mushrooms may interact with medications or cause adverse reactions.
Bottom line
More research is needed to determine the safety of mushroom coffee, and you should speak with a health care provider before consuming it. There are many unsupported claims about functional mushrooms, so the likelihood of it being “healthier” than regular coffee is low for the added investment.
If you have questions related to functional mushrooms or nutrition, a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System can work with you and provide additional tools to support your needs. Call to make an appointment with the Nutrition Therapy department at (608) 775-3447.