People especially vulnerable to respiratory syncytial virus, commonly known as RSV, now have an extra tool to help prevent possible serious illness.

Vaccines against the disease have been approved for people 60 years old and older and are starting to become available to patients across the region.

A vaccine for pregnant women between 32 and 36 weeks of gestation entering into the RSV season has also been approved to help protect their soon-to-be newborn babies.

Monoclonal antibody doses to help prevent the disease are also approved and becoming available to babies entering into their first RSV season and other very young children who are extremely vulnerable.

Dr. Todd Mahr at Gundersen Health System said vaccines for people 70 years and older will be available at their annual immunization clinics.

Mahr said people who are between 60 and 70, though, can talk to their primary care doctor to see if it's a good choice for them. Mahr said Gundersen expects the vaccine for pregnant women and the monoclonal antibody for young children and babies by the end of the month.

Some patients ask him about these options already, he said.

"We're anticipating there should be an adequate supply because they've had enough time for ramping this up," Mahr said.

Mayo Clinic Health System family medicine provider Dr. Erin Morcomb said as of earlier this month Mayo did not have RSV vaccines yet available to individuals. She said as they become available, they will be provided to patients 60 years and older as a one-time dose.

“Individuals with any high risk underlying medical diagnoses or chronic medical conditions are at especially high risk of having severe RSV if infected, and so those individuals should strongly consider and be prioritized for vaccination,” Morcomb said.

Morcomb said she’s spoken with several patients who are eligible for the vaccines and interested in receiving one.

“This is very reassuring as RSV can cause severe respiratory illness across the lifespan, not just in very young children as we classically think with RSV," she said. "According to the CDC, the United States sees approximately 60,000 to 160,000 hospitalizations and 6,000 to 10,000 deaths each year due to RSV among adults 65 years and older."

Morcomb said possible side effects for adults 60 years or older tend to be very mild, if there are any at all.

“More serious effects including neurologic conditions like Guillain-Barré syndrome and other inflammatory events have been reported with RSV vaccination, but whether these were related to the vaccine itself or due to other factors is not entirely clear,” Morcomb said. “For this reason and until additional evidence is available to clarify these risks, the CDC recommends that, ‘RSV vaccination in older adults should be directed to those who are at highest risk for severe RSV disease and therefore most likely to benefit from vaccination.’”

Winona Health has begun offering RSV vaccines to its patients 60 years and older at its Winona Clinic Pharmacy.

“We have received quite a few calls asking about it and we have given a few each day at our pharmacy," said Winona Health Director of Pharmacy Jill Ender. “CDC suggested that patients discuss the risks and benefits of receiving the vaccine with their healthcare providers. However, if someone is confident that they want it, there is not a requirement to discuss it before receiving the vaccine. If they would like to discuss the vaccine with their provider, they can schedule an appointment or, if they are an established patient, they can send a message through their patient portal.”

Because of this, Ender said, “this is not necessarily a routine vaccine, but one that will be almost universally recommended by our providers for eligible patients to reduce their risk of being hospitalized for severe viral pneumonia caused by RSV.”

Ender said there is a large supply of the vaccine available locally. The vaccine is available at the Winona Clinic Pharmacy for people with Medicare and individuals with commercial insurance can receive at the organization’s primary care locations starting this week.

She said as of earlier this month, the monoclonal antibody product against RSV for young children is not yet available at Winona Health.