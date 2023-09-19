If you are on social media, you likely have seen continuous glucose monitors (CGM) advertised to help track your blood sugar, which aids in weight loss. Before we talk about whether this is right for you, let us explore what they are used for.

What are they?Primarily used for patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, a CGM is a device with a sensor that’s placed under your skin, which monitors blood glucose (sugar) 24 hours a day. In other words, CGMs provides real-time information about a person’s blood sugar.

Why are they used?Continuous monitoring of blood sugar can help health care providers better understand blood sugar patterns. This is particularly helpful information for those with diabetes. It allows a unique look at how food, stress and exercise affect blood sugar. If a person with diabetes is consistently having remarkably high or very low blood sugar levels, having knowledge about how lifestyle affects blood sugar regulation might help improve choices, which in turn can improve disease management.

Using a CGM for weight lossUsing CGM in weight management is a new trend. The pitch is to gain awareness of how foods and lifestyle choices affect your blood sugar throughout the day, provide accountability and alter different choices that will help you stay within a “healthy” blood sugar range. One of the barriers to weight loss could be insulin resistance; the body stops responding to using insulin for blood sugar metabolization, which could increase sugar absorption in fat cells. While it sounds great on the surface, using a CGM is not all it is cracked up to be.

Not a magic solution.Weight loss is complex, meaning there are multiple things affecting the ability to lose weight, including genetics, weight positive medications, other diseases and lifestyle choices such as stress management, sleep, exercise and diet.

What’s good about CGM use is that one can gain awareness around lifestyle choices and how they affect blood sugar. However, that is only one piece of a complex puzzle. We do not have a blood sugar range that is ideal for weight loss. Mixing foods together affects the blood sugar differently, as opposed to eating them individually. Even your stress and sleep can affect your blood sugar, regardless of how you eat.

In addition, you will need a doctor to prescribe a CGM, however, your insurance may not cover the cost, especially if you do not have diabetes. There is a learning curve to understanding the sensor and the app, and you must change the sensor every 7–14 days (about two weeks).

What is the right solution for you?CGMs could be a tool for awareness and accountability, but so could tracking your food choices and mealtimes. A food journal may even give you a little more insight into what might be affecting your ability to lose weight. Regardless of the method you choose, with this awareness comes the decision to make the everyday changes that will improve your health. These changes will need to be sustainable. It may be beneficial to seek professional help from a dietitian and endocrinologist to improve your ability to manage blood sugar, lose weight and keep it off long term. At Gundersen, we have a qualified team of specialists who can help you on this journey. For more information, check out our website.