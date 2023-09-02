A free retreat for those who care for people with dementia will be held Oct. 2 at the Trinity Equestrian Center outside of Eau Claire, according to a press release.

The retreat, which has been dubbed A Day of Wellness for Dementia Caregivers, will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is sponsored by ADRC of Eau Claire County, Cornerstone Caregiving, Visiting Angels and Trinity Equestrian Center.

The day includes a lunch, walking trails, time with the horses, workshops and a wellness gift bag.

Registration is limited to the first 20 people. Register at ardcevents.org or call 715-839-4735 by Sept. 27.